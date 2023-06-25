Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • How to Exchange Rs. 2,000 Currency Notes Using the Amazon Pay Wallet in India

How to Exchange Rs. 2,000 Currency Notes Using the Amazon Pay Wallet in India

The Reserve Bank of India on May 19 decided to withdraw all the Rs. 2,000 currency notes from circulation under its Clean Note Policy.

Written by Richa Sharma | Updated: 25 June 2023 17:30 IST
How to Exchange Rs. 2,000 Currency Notes Using the Amazon Pay Wallet in India

Photo Credit: Amazon

The amount on the Amazon Pay wallet can be used for online shopping, recharges, or digital payments

Highlights
  • Amazon customers can deposit a maximum amount of Rs. 50,000 per month
  • The facility to exchange Rs. 2,000 note is available for KYCed customers
  • Customers need to complete video KYC on the Amazon app

Amazon, earlier this week, made an announcement to allow customers to exchange their Rs. 2,000 notes. The statement came after the Reserve Bank of India on May 19 decided to withdraw all the Rs. 2,000 currency notes from circulation under its Clean Note Policy. The central bank of India has announced that the existing notes circulation can be deposited in bank accounts or can be exchanged by September 30.

As many people struggle to get their notes exchanged or deposited in the bank, Amazon has rolled out an initiative to exchange the notes for their customers. According to the official statement by Amazon, the company will let customers top up their Amazon Pay balances using Rs. 2,000 notes during cash-on-delivery orders. The leftover change can be loaded to the Amazon Pay wallet.

The e-commerce giant has specified that customers can deposit a maximum amount of Rs. 50,000 per month, including notes of Rs. 2,000 denomination.

How to exchange Rs. 2,000 note in India using the Amazon Pay wallet:

Step 1: To begin with, customers need to complete video KYC on the Amazon app
Step 2: Once the KYC process is done, customers can place a cash on delivery order
Step 3: Next, customers can hand over the cash to delivery agent on their order
Step 4: The delivery agent will update the remaining balance on the customer's Amazon Pay balance instantly

The amount updated on the Amazon Pay wallet can be used for online shopping, or paying using QRs, doing recharges, sending money to friends and family or digital payments on apps like Swiggy and Zomato.

The facility to exchange or update Amazon Pay balance with Rs. 2,000 note is only available for KYCed customers. Hence, it is important for the customers to get the KYC process done before initiating the exchange.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Amazon Pay wallet, Amazon pay balance, RBI, Rs 2000 currency note
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022. She has previously worked as an Entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood news. At Gadgets 360, she tracks news updates, edit articles and write copies for tech and science. Apart from reading and writing news, you can find her scrolling cat videos and memes for her daily dose of laughter. If you have any interesting science/tech updates to share, you can contact her at ...More
Vivo Y36 5G vs Oppo A78 5G: Know the Price in India, Specifications

Related Stories

How to Exchange Rs. 2,000 Currency Notes Using the Amazon Pay Wallet in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Silence Unknown Callers on WhatsApp for iOS and Android
  2. Apple Offers Students Discounts on iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, More: See Deals
  3. Amazfit Cheetah, Cheetah Pro Smartwatches With AI-powered Zepp Coach Launched
  4. Redmi May Soon Release a Note 13 Series Phone: Know More
  5. Carl Pei's Nothing Phone 2 Screenshot Hints at Display Design
  6. Nothing Phone 2 Price Leaked: Here's How Much It Might Cost
  7. Realme Narzo 60 Series Teasers ShowOff a Curved Display With Thin Bezels
  8. Vivo Y36 5G vs Oppo A78 5G: Know the Price in India, Specifications
  9. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Review: The Marathon Runner
  10. Fire-Boltt Apollo 2 Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Debuts in India At This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. How to Exchange Rs. 2,000 Currency Notes Using the Amazon Pay Wallet in India
  2. Vivo Y36 5G vs Oppo A78 5G: Know the Price in India, Specifications
  3. How to Silence Unknown Callers on WhatsApp for iOS and Android
  4. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Codename Tipped: Report
  5. YouTube Internally Testing Product for Playing Online Games: Report
  6. Meta to Face Legal Action in Malaysia for Failing to Remove 'Undesirable' Posts
  7. OnePlus Nord Buds 2R India Launch Date Tipped: All Details
  8. Fire-Boltt Apollo 2 Smartwatch With AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  9. Google to Set Up Its Global Fintech Operation Centre in Gujarat
  10. Meta, OpenAI CEO Express Support for EU Regulation on AI
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.