Top Deals on Canon, Fujifilm, Sony, and More Cameras During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

In addition to lower prices, the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 also brings platform and brand offers that further reduce the final cost.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 January 2026 15:51 IST
Top Deals on Canon, Fujifilm, Sony, and More Cameras During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

Photo Credit: Sony

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top deals on Canon, Fujifilm, Sony, and more

Highlights
  • Canon and Sony cameras see major discounts during the sale
  • GoPro and Insta360 action cameras get steep price cuts
  • Prime members unlock extra savings on camera purchases
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is bringing notable price drops across consumer electronics, with cameras and imaging devices drawing strong attention from content creators and photography enthusiasts. The sale, which began on January 16, includes discounts on mirrorless cameras, vlogging kits, and action cameras, making it easier for buyers to upgrade their gear. Shoppers can expect savings on products designed for photography, video creation, travel, and everyday shooting needs.

Along with reduced prices, the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 also features platform-wide and brand-specific offers that help lower the effective purchase cost. Eligible buyers can benefit from bank discounts, exchange offers, and Prime-exclusive perks, depending on the product and payment method. These limited-time deals add further value for those planning to invest in cameras during the sale period.

As part of our ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day Sale coverage, we have already shared deal roundups on top-loading washing machines from brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and Haier, highlighted offers on all-in-one printers, gaming accessories, laptops, and discounts on speakers and soundbars.

This roundup focuses on cameras and imaging devices from brands such as Canon, Fujifilm, Sony, DJI, GoPro, and Insta360. The selection includes mirrorless cameras, vlogging-focused models, compact creator kits, and action cameras, catering to a wide range of users from beginners to advanced creators.

Top Deals on Canon, Fujifilm, Sony, More Cameras During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

The Fujifilm X-M5 is selling for Rs. 83,265 during the sale, reduced from its earlier price of Rs. 94,999, offering savings for buyers looking for mirrorless cameras. Sony's ZVE-10L White has also seen a sizeable reduction, now priced at Rs. 56,749 instead of Rs. 69,990, making it a compelling option for creators focused on video and vlogging.

Canon's R50 mirrorless camera has dropped to Rs. 56,490 from Rs. 75,995, lowering the entry barrier for first-time mirrorless users. The DJI Pocket 3 Creator Combo is available at the same price of Rs. 56,490, down from Rs. 74,990.

Deals on action camera deals include the GoPro Hero 12 Black at Rs. 25,490, compared to Rs. 45,000, while the Insta360 X3 is listed at Rs. 24,240, reduced from Rs. 51,999. You can refer to the table below, which contains handpicked deals on the cameras from top brands during the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day sale. 

Product MRP Sale Price Amazon Link
Fujifilm X-M5 Rs. 94,999 Rs. 83,265 Buy Now
Sony ZVE-10L White Rs. 69,990 Rs. 56,749 Buy Now
Canon R50 Mirrorless Camera Rs. 75,995 Rs. 56,490 Buy Now
DJI Pocket 3 Creator Combo Rs. 74,990 Rs. 56,490 Buy Now
GOPRO Hero 12 Black Rs. 45,000 Rs. 25,490 Buy Now
Insta360 X3 Action Camera Rs. 51,999 Rs. 24,240 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026, Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, Amazon
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Explained: JioHotstar New Monthly Mobile, Super and Premium Subscriptions
Top Deals on Canon, Fujifilm, Sony, and More Cameras During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
