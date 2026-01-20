Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is bringing notable price drops across consumer electronics, with cameras and imaging devices drawing strong attention from content creators and photography enthusiasts. The sale, which began on January 16, includes discounts on mirrorless cameras, vlogging kits, and action cameras, making it easier for buyers to upgrade their gear. Shoppers can expect savings on products designed for photography, video creation, travel, and everyday shooting needs.

Along with reduced prices, the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 also features platform-wide and brand-specific offers that help lower the effective purchase cost. Eligible buyers can benefit from bank discounts, exchange offers, and Prime-exclusive perks, depending on the product and payment method. These limited-time deals add further value for those planning to invest in cameras during the sale period.

As part of our ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day Sale coverage, we have already shared deal roundups on top-loading washing machines from brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and Haier, highlighted offers on all-in-one printers, gaming accessories, laptops, and discounts on speakers and soundbars.

This roundup focuses on cameras and imaging devices from brands such as Canon, Fujifilm, Sony, DJI, GoPro, and Insta360. The selection includes mirrorless cameras, vlogging-focused models, compact creator kits, and action cameras, catering to a wide range of users from beginners to advanced creators.

Top Deals on Canon, Fujifilm, Sony, More Cameras During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

The Fujifilm X-M5 is selling for Rs. 83,265 during the sale, reduced from its earlier price of Rs. 94,999, offering savings for buyers looking for mirrorless cameras. Sony's ZVE-10L White has also seen a sizeable reduction, now priced at Rs. 56,749 instead of Rs. 69,990, making it a compelling option for creators focused on video and vlogging.

Canon's R50 mirrorless camera has dropped to Rs. 56,490 from Rs. 75,995, lowering the entry barrier for first-time mirrorless users. The DJI Pocket 3 Creator Combo is available at the same price of Rs. 56,490, down from Rs. 74,990.

Deals on action camera deals include the GoPro Hero 12 Black at Rs. 25,490, compared to Rs. 45,000, while the Insta360 X3 is listed at Rs. 24,240, reduced from Rs. 51,999. You can refer to the table below, which contains handpicked deals on the cameras from top brands during the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day sale.

