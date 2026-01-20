Technology News
Explained: JioHotstar New Monthly Mobile, Super and Premium Subscriptions

The JioHotstar subscription price hike will go into effect starting January 28. Here's a breakdown of all subscription tiers available in India.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 January 2026 15:24 IST
Explained: JioHotstar New Monthly Mobile, Super and Premium Subscriptions

Photo Credit: YouTube/ JioHotstar Tamil

Here is Everything You Need to Know About the Updated JioHotstar Subscription Plans.

Highlights
  • JioHotstar Mobile subscription plan starts at Rs. 79
  • JioHotstar Premium subscription plan will offer ad-free streaming
  • Users can get a Hollywood content ad-on for the Mobile plan
JioHotstar, the video streaming service, recently added monthly payment plans to its Super and Mobile subscription tiers, while also increasing the prices of the quarterly and annual payment plans across all plans. Earlier, JioHotstar Super subscribers did not have the option to choose a monthly payment plan. However, this is set to change starting January 28 when the new prices come into effect. The Mobile and Super will be ad-supported tiers, and the most expensive Premium category will continue offering an ad-free experience. Moreover, the Premium plan will allow users to access all the content available on the platform, while the relatively reasonable Mobile plan will exclude certain shows and movies.

Here's a breakdown of the new changes introduced to the JioHotstar subscription tiers, including the payment plans, prices, number of devices one can view content from simultaneously, and content add-ons. You can also read more about updated subscription plans here.

JioHotstar Mobile Subscription Tier: Prices, Billing Cycles

JioHotstar Monthly Mobile Plan

This is the newest addition to JioHotstar's subscription plan. Priced at Rs. 79, it allows users to view content from one device at a time. The ad-supported tier provides access to all content, except for Hollywood shows and movies. However, users can buy an add-on for Rs. 49 to view the same.

JioHotstar Quarterly Mobile Plan

Pricing of the quarterly JioHotstar Mobile plan is set at Rs. 149 in India. It offers the same benefits as the monthly payment plan. But the Hollywood content add-on costs relatively more at Rs. 129 for three months. However, it offers more value than the monthly plan, as users will be able to save about Rs. 30 each month.

JioHotstar Annual Mobile Plan

The annual billing cycle of the JioHotstar Mobile plan costs Rs. 499. With the Rs. 399 Hollywood content add-on, the price can go up to Rs. 898. It doesn't offer any additional benefits, except for the one-time payment convenience. Over the monthly and quarterly payment plans, the annual billing cycle allows users to save about Rs. 449 and Rs. 97, respectively, in a year.

JioHotstar Super Subscription Tier: Updated Prices, Billing Cycles

JioHotstar Monthly Super Plan

JioHotstar currently does not offer a monthly payment plan for its Super subscription tier. Hence, this is also a new entrant. Its pricing in India is set at Rs. 149 per month, while providing the ability to watch content from two devices simultaneously. It is also an ad-supported tier, similar to the Mobile tier. However, it offers access to all the content available on the platform.

JioHotstar Quarterly Super Plan

Starting January 28, JioHotstar's quarterly Super plan will cost Rs. 349 for three months. Currently priced at Rs. 299, the new change marks a price hike of Rs. 50. Compared to the monthly plan, it costs nearly Rs. 33 less, while offering the same benefits.

JioHotstar Annual Super Plan

The JioHotstar Super tier's annual billing cycle, which offers the same benefits as the quarterly and monthly plans, will also cost more from January 28. Currently priced at Rs. 899, it is set to get expensive by Rs. 200, costing Rs. 1,099 annually.

JioHotstar Premium Subscription Tier: Updated Prices, Billing Cycles

JioHotstar Monthly Premium Plan

The monthly Premium plan of JioHotstar currently costs Rs. 299 per month, offering an ad-free streaming experience, access to all content available on the platform, 4K resolution streaming with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The price and benefits will remain unchanged.

JioHotstar Quarterly Premium Plan

The quarterly subscription to the JioHotstar Premium tier offers the same benefits and ad-free streaming as the monthly subscription. The new price is set at Rs. 699, marking a hike of 200 from Rs. 499. Compared to the monthly payment plan, the quarterly subscription will now offer less value, going from Rs. 133 savings per month to Rs. 66 savings per month.

JioHotstar Annual Premium Plan

The steepest hike is marked by JioHotstar's annual Premium subscription, which will cost Rs. 2,199 from January 29. Currently, the plan is priced at Rs. 1,499 annually, which means that it will cost Rs. 700 more, while offering the same benefits.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: JioHotstar Plans, JioHotstar Monthly Plans, JioHotstar Weekly Plans, JioHotstar Annual Plans, JioHotstar
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Eddington Arrives on OTT: What You Need to Know About Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal Starrer Thriller

Explained: JioHotstar New Monthly Mobile, Super and Premium Subscriptions
