Technology News

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin’s Profit Run Remains Short-Lived, Losses Strike Most Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin incurred a loss of 0.67 percent today, is trading at the price point of $27,190 (roughly Rs. 22.4 lakh).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 31 August 2023 11:24 IST
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin’s Profit Run Remains Short-Lived, Losses Strike Most Cryptocurrencies

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Rodnae Productions

The crypto market valuation stands at $1.08 trillion

Highlights
  • Dogecoin, Shiba Inu recorded losses
  • Tron, Polkadot saw price dips as well
  • Zcash and Dash recorded small gains

Bitcoin stepped into Thursday trading in losses. The most expensive cryptocurrency, that incurred a loss of 0.67 percent today, is trading at the price point of $27,190 (roughly Rs. 22.4 lakh). Bitcoin finally was able to break out of its $26,000 (roughly Rs. 21.5 lakh) spell a day ago. Despite today's minor loss, Bitcoin held onto its risen value. In the last 24 hours, BTC value slipped by $306 (roughly Rs. 25,292).

Ether joined Bitcoin on the loss-registering side of the crypto price chart on Thursday. Dipping by 1.15 percent, Ether is currently trading at the price point of $1,699 (roughly Rs. 1.40 lakh). Over the last 24 hours, losses reduced Ether's price by $19 (roughly Rs. 1,570).

“BTC seems to have lost the momentum it had gained after Grayscale's historic win against the SEC. However, analysts predict a 75 percent chance that Bitcoin ETFs will get approval this year. The SEC is also expected to rule on the ETF applications submitted by other players like BlackRock, Fidelity, Invesco, and WisdomTree, this week,” Shubham Hudda, Senior Manager, CoinSwitch Markets Desk, told Gadgets 360, hinting at an optimistic future for Bitcoin in the coming days.

Most major cryptocurrencies recorded price dips on Thursday alongside BTC and ETH.

These include Tether, Binance Coin, Ripple, USD Coin, Cardano, Dogecoin, and Solana.

Furthermore, minor losses were also registered by Tron, Polkadot, Polygon, Litecoin, Shiba Inu, and Avalanche.

The overall crypto market cap slipped by 0.89 percent in the last 24 hours to be at $1.08 trillion (roughly Rs. 89,20,972 crore) as of August 31, showed CoinMarketCap.

Investor sentiment, however, continued to climb and jumped three points since yesterday; currently in the neutral zone with a score of 52/100.

“The crypto market has traded sideways with downward pressure in the last 24 hours. Most of the top 10 cryptos by market capitalisation were trading in the red today,” Hudda added.

Meanwhile, a small number of cryptocurrencies did see profits today.

These include Leo, EOS Coin, Zcash, Dash, Augur, and Circuits of Value.

“In other news, Robinhood, one of the largest financial brokers in the US has been gaining significant traction in its wallet app after enabling wallet support for BTC and DOGE. Even though this seems like a late development in a crowded market segment, investors seem to be welcoming the move,” Hudda noted.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Apple Testing Use of 3D Printers in Production of Upcoming Apple Watch Series 9 Chassis

Related Stories

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin’s Profit Run Remains Short-Lived, Losses Strike Most Cryptocurrencies
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Will Launch on This Date
  2. Realme GT 5 Debuts in China With Up to 24GB of RAM: Check Price
  3. Apple Watch Series 9 Production Could Utilise 3D Printers: Details
  4. Jawan to The Equalizer 3: The 10 Biggest Movies in September
  5. Google Brings Generative AI to Search in India in English and Hindi
  6. Apple's 'Wonderlust' Event Takes Place on September 12: What to Expect
  7. Sony Is Raising Annual PS Plus Subscription Prices Across All Tiers
  8. Google Leaks the Design of the Pixel 8 Pro on Its Own Website: See Image
  9. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Processor, Storage Options Leaked: Details
  10. NPCI Launches India’s Own Blockchain-Backed Open-Source Project ‘Falcon’
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Introduces Generative AI to Search in India and Japan; Will Show Text, Image Results to Prompts
  2. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin’s Profit Run Remains Short-Lived, Losses Strike Most Cryptocurrencies
  3. PS Plus 12-Month Subscriptions Getting a Price Hike, Monthly Free Games for September Announced: Details
  4. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Launch Date Set For October 4: All Details
  5. Apple Testing Use of 3D Printers in Production of Upcoming Apple Watch Series 9 Chassis
  6. Infinix Zero 30 5G Confirmed to Feature Dimensity 8020 Chipset, 108-Megapixel Camera Ahead of Debut
  7. YouTube Removed 1.9 Million Videos in India Between January and March 2023 for Community Guidelines Violation
  8. Google Pixel 8 Pro Design Leaked by Company Ahead of Debut; Will Reportedly Get Five Years of OS Updates
  9. NPCI Launches India’s Own Blockchain-Backed Open-Source Project ‘Falcon’: All Details
  10. Elon Musk's X Acquires Currency Transmitter License, Could Introduce Crypto Payments: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.