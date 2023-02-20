Poco F4 is getting the latest Android 13-based MIUI 14 OS update for select users in India. The update brings the latest firmware version and new features, along with Jio 5G support. The update will be rolled out in a staged manner and is currently available to the users who participated in the beta program. It will be available widely from next week. Poco F4 was launched in 2022 with Android 12-based MIUI 13 onboard and is getting its first major update in the form of Android 13.

Poco India Country Head Himanshu Tandon has shared that the Poco F4 is getting the Android 13-based MIUI 14 OS update in India. Along with the new firmware version and features, the smartphone is also getting Jio 5G support in India. Tandon tweeted that the latest OS update on Poco F4 in India comes with firmware version V14.0.2.0.TLMINXM.

The Poco F4 latest OS update will be rolled out in a staged manner and is currently available to select users who have participated in the beta program.

The complete rollout will start in a week if no critical feedback is there, Tandon added. Earlier, the latest Android 13 update on Poco F4 was rolled out in global and EEA regions only. The Android 13-based MIUI 14 update comes with new features and improvements, including new super icons, widgets, and revamped visual design, as well as improved speed and battery life.

According to the details shared by Xiaomiui, the latest update on Poco F4 has a size of 3.5GB and can be downloaded via MIUI Downloader.

The Poco F4 in India was launched in 2022 with Android 12-based MIUI 13 onboard and now it has received its first major OS update. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) E4 AMOLED display, offering a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The smartphone houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor, with an f/1.8 lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS). The main camera is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

