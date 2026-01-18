Written and directed by Dhananjay Shankar, Bha Bha Ba is a Malayalam comedy action film that is now streaming on digital screens. The film revolves around a mysterious man who ends up abducting the Chief Minister. However, instead of demanding a reward, he presents himself as a commoner and asks the public to pen down their worries, and those will be directly diverted to the CM. The film takes a turn when CM's son, a dedicated NIA officer, takes on the investigation.

When and Where to Watch Bha Bha Ba

This film made its digital debut on January 16, and is available exclusively on Zee5 India. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Bha Bha Ba

The film begins with the abduction of Kerala's Chief Minister, CK Joseph (Played by Baiju Santhosh), done by Radar (Played by Dileep), who calls himself a ‘commoner'. The kidnapper, then, asks the ordinary people to pen down their queries and worries, and claims that he will personally take them to the CM. I

nstead of demanding power or money, this move from the kidnapper soon brings unrest within the political facet. That's when Noble (Played by Vineeth Srinivasan), CM's son and an officer, takes on the investigation to find his father and capture the kidnapper. What begins as an investigation soon transforms into a game of motives and a hunt for the common man's identity.

Cast and Crew of Bha Bha Ba

This film stars Dileep in the lead role, followed by Baiju Santhosh, Vineeth Srinivasan, Sandy Master, Balu Varghese, and more. The film's music composition has been delivered by Shaan Rahman, and Armo is the cinematographer.

Reception of Bha Bha Ba

The film was theatrically released on December 18th, 2025, and recorded a decent response at the box office. The IMDb rating of the film is 6.4/10.