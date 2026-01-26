The series Space Gen: Chandrayaan is now available for streaming. This semi-realistic show documents India's journey toward its lunar landing mission from the perspective of the scientists who worked day and night. Presented as a professional drama, the narrative features ISRO colleagues and bureaucrats while offering a glimpse into the geopolitical tensions, financial limitations, and technical setbacks encountered along the way. The success was not immediate, as the team first had to endure the failure of Chandrayaan-2.

When and Where to Watch

Space Gen- Chandrayaan has landed on JioHotstar from January 23, 2026.

Trailer and Plot

The series begins with four central characters: Arjun Verma, Yamini Mudaliar, Sudarshan Ramaiah, and Mohanty. Arjun (played by Nakuul Mehta) is a young ISRO scientist struggling to come to terms with his father's death in the Kargil War. Haunted by the past, he is a maverick who disregards political correctness at work. Yamini (played by Shriya Saran), the project director, is a duty-bound woman who communicates through her work and manages her temperament with poise.

Ramaiah (played by Prakash Belawadi), the newly appointed ISRO chief, leads the mission while grappling with the weight of institutional self-doubt. Mohanty (played by Gopal Datt), a skeptic who handles the organization's optics, manages public positioning, finalizes budgets, and makes tough calls.

Following the failure of Chandrayaan-2, they must all work together to ensure the success of Chandrayaan-3.

Cast and Crew

The historical drama series Space Gen: Chandrayaan is directed by Anant Singh and features an ensemble cast including Nitin Ra, Shriya Saran, Nakuul Mehta, Prakash Belawadi, Danish Sait, and Gopal Datt. The story is written by a team consisting of Arunabh Kumar, Shubham Sharma, and Nitin Tiwari, with Prashant Kumar also serving as a writer. Produced under the banner of The Viral Fever (TVF) in association with JioHotstar, the series is executive produced by Vijay Koshy.

Reception

The series has no rating yet as it has recently been released on JioHotstar. However, it has gained popularity with the name Chandrayaan, as the viewers are curious to know the backstory.