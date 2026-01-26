Technology News
English Edition

Space Gen: Chandrayaan Now Streaming on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know About Nakuul Mehta and Shriya Saran Starrer

Space Gen: Chandrayaan documents India's journey toward its lunar landing mission from the perspective of the scientists.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 26 January 2026 14:16 IST
Space Gen: Chandrayaan Now Streaming on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know About Nakuul Mehta and Shriya Saran Starrer

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Space Gen: Chandrayaan streams on JioHotstar: Know release date, plot, cast

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Semi-realistic portrayal of ISRO’s Chandrayaan missions
  • Focuses on scientists, bureaucracy, and real-world challenges
  • Streaming on JioHotstar from January 23, 2026
Advertisement

The series Space Gen: Chandrayaan is now available for streaming. This semi-realistic show documents India's journey toward its lunar landing mission from the perspective of the scientists who worked day and night. Presented as a professional drama, the narrative features ISRO colleagues and bureaucrats while offering a glimpse into the geopolitical tensions, financial limitations, and technical setbacks encountered along the way. The success was not immediate, as the team first had to endure the failure of Chandrayaan-2. 

When and Where to Watch

Space Gen- Chandrayaan has landed on JioHotstar from January 23, 2026.

Trailer and Plot

The series begins with four central characters: Arjun Verma, Yamini Mudaliar, Sudarshan Ramaiah, and Mohanty. Arjun (played by Nakuul Mehta) is a young ISRO scientist struggling to come to terms with his father's death in the Kargil War. Haunted by the past, he is a maverick who disregards political correctness at work. Yamini (played by Shriya Saran), the project director, is a duty-bound woman who communicates through her work and manages her temperament with poise.

Ramaiah (played by Prakash Belawadi), the newly appointed ISRO chief, leads the mission while grappling with the weight of institutional self-doubt. Mohanty (played by Gopal Datt), a skeptic who handles the organization's optics, manages public positioning, finalizes budgets, and makes tough calls.

Following the failure of Chandrayaan-2, they must all work together to ensure the success of Chandrayaan-3.

Cast and Crew

The historical drama series Space Gen: Chandrayaan is directed by Anant Singh and features an ensemble cast including Nitin Ra, Shriya Saran, Nakuul Mehta, Prakash Belawadi, Danish Sait, and Gopal Datt. The story is written by a team consisting of Arunabh Kumar, Shubham Sharma, and Nitin Tiwari, with Prashant Kumar also serving as a writer. Produced under the banner of The Viral Fever (TVF) in association with JioHotstar, the series is executive produced by Vijay Koshy.

Reception

The series has no rating yet as it has recently been released on JioHotstar. However, it has gained popularity with the name Chandrayaan, as the viewers are curious to know the backstory.

 

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: ott, jiohotstar
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Europa’s Hidden Ocean Could Be ‘Fed’ by Sinking Salted Ice; New Study Boosts Hopes for Alien Life
NASA Evaluates Early Liftoff for SpaceX Crew-12 Following Rare ISS Medical Evacuation

Related Stories

Space Gen: Chandrayaan Now Streaming on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know About Nakuul Mehta and Shriya Saran Starrer
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Space Gen: Chandrayaan Now Streaming on JioHotstar
  2. Top Republic Day 2026 AI Photo Editing Prompts to Create Stunning Images
  3. NASA Gears Up for SpaceX Crew-12 Mission Ahead of February Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Salliyargal Now Streaming Online: Where to Watch Karunaas and Sathyadevi Starrer Online?
  2. NASA’s Chandra Observatory Reveals 22 Years of Cosmic X-Ray Recordings
  3. Space Gen: Chandrayaan Now Streaming on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know About Nakuul Mehta and Shriya Saran Starrer
  4. NASA Evaluates Early Liftoff for SpaceX Crew-12 Following Rare ISS Medical Evacuation
  5. Raakaasa OTT Release Details: What You Need to Know About Niharika Konidela’s Horror Fantasy Film
  6. Sinking Calcium Carbonate Locked Away Greenhouse Gases, Reveals New Study
  7. Sarvam Maya Set for OTT Release on JioHotstar: All You Need to Know About Nivin Pauly’s Horror Comedy
  8. Europa’s Hidden Ocean Could Be ‘Fed’ by Sinking Salted Ice; New Study Boosts Hopes for Alien Life
  9. The Rookie Season 8 Now Available for Streaming Online: Where to Watch Nathan Fillion-Starrer Cop Drama Online?
  10. Scientists Search the Big Bang’s Afterglow for Signs of Colliding Parallel Universes
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »