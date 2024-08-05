Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale is all set to begin on August 6 at 12pm for all shoppers after providing 12 hours of early access to Prime members. Besides smartphones, laptops, and tablets, the e-commerce website will provide discounts on Amazon Alexa-compatible devices during the upcoming sale. With additional exchange, bank based, and cashback offers, the final prices are likely to drop lower.

This year's Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale will start on August 6 at midnight for Prime subscribers and all shoppers will get access to the sale from 12:00pm on the same day. The e-commerce website has partnered with SBI Card to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using its credit cards and EMI transactions. Further, customers can avail of no-cost EMI options and exchange offers on select products.

Amazon Alexa devices like Fire TV Stick, Echo Dot, Fire TV Cube, and Echo Show are confirmed to see price cuts during the sale. The Amazon Fire TV Cube which is currently listed for Rs. 13,999 will be offered for Rs. 12,999 during the sale. Similarly, the fifth generation Amazon Echo Dot can be grabbed for Rs. 5,249, down from Rs. 6,168.

Here we have curated a list of the best deals on Amazon Alexa products that you can grab during the upcoming Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2024.

