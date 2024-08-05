Technology News
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024: Best Deals on Amazon Alexa Devices Revealed

Amazon will provide up to 10 percent discount on purchases using SBI Credit Cards and EMI transactions.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 5 August 2024 17:00 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024: Best Deals on Amazon Alexa Devices Revealed

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Echo Dot products are confirmed to see price cut during the Amazon sale

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 will start on August 6
  • Amazon Alexa-compatible devices will get price cut during the sale
  • Customers can avail of no-cost EMI options
Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale is all set to begin on August 6 at 12pm for all shoppers after providing 12 hours of early access to Prime members. Besides smartphones, laptops, and tablets, the e-commerce website will provide discounts on Amazon Alexa-compatible devices during the upcoming sale. With additional exchange, bank based, and cashback offers, the final prices are likely to drop lower. 

This year's Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale will start on August 6 at midnight for Prime subscribers and all shoppers will get access to the sale from 12:00pm on the same day. The e-commerce website has partnered with SBI Card to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using its credit cards and EMI transactions. Further, customers can avail of no-cost EMI options and exchange offers on select products.

Amazon Alexa devices like Fire TV Stick, Echo Dot, Fire TV Cube, and Echo Show are confirmed to see price cuts during the sale. The Amazon Fire TV Cube which is currently listed for Rs. 13,999 will be offered for Rs. 12,999 during the sale. Similarly, the fifth generation Amazon Echo Dot can be grabbed for Rs. 5,249, down from Rs. 6,168. 

Here we have curated a list of the best deals on Amazon Alexa products that you can grab during the upcoming Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2024.

Product Deal Price MRP
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote Rs. 2,999 Rs. 4,999
Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen)  Rs. 5,249 Rs. 6,168
Fire TV Cube Rs. 12,999 Rs. 13,999
Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) Rs. 8,999 Rs. 13,999
Amazon Echo Pop Rs. 3,449 Rs. 3,999
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Rs. 4,499 Rs. 5,999
Amazon Echo (4th Gen)  Rs. 6,999 Rs. 9,999
Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) Rs. 5,799 Rs. 11,098
Amazon Echo Pop Combo with Wipro 9W LED Smart Color Bulb Rs. 3,749 Rs. 4,668

 

Amazon Echo Pop

Amazon Echo Pop

  • KEY SPECS
Model Echo Pop
Color Black, Green, Purple, White
Network connectivity Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
Display included No
Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen)

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen)

  • KEY SPECS
Model Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen)
Color Black, White
Display included Yes
