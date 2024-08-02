Amazon has revealed the dates for the much-anticipated Great Freedom Festival 2024. The yearly discount sale will take place next week and will be open to all shoppers in India. As always, Prime subscribers will get early access to the sale. Different gadgets and electronics with impressive specifications will be listed with discounted price tags during the sale. The e-commerce platform will sell fashion, accessories, home appliances and more with price cuts in the sale. Besides the general discounts, Amazon is assuring no-cost EMI options, exchange offers, and bank-based discounts during the sale.

Through a banner on its website, the online marketplace announced that the Great Freedom Festival sale 2024 will start on August 6 at 12 noon for all users and 12 hours early for Prime users. This time, Amazon has partnered with SBI Bank to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using its credit cards and EMI transactions. Further, buyers can avail no-cost EMI options and exchange offers on select products.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival

Photo Credit: Amazon

Smartphones and accessories by brands like iQoo, Xiaomi, and OnePlus are teased to get up to 40 percent discount during the sale. The iQoo Z9 Lite 5G and iQoo Neo 9 Pro are confirmed to see price cuts. Laptops, tablets earphones and other electronic accessories are said to receive up to 80 percent price cut in the Great Freedom Festival sale. Dell 15 laptop with 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U processor and Honor Pad 9 tablet are confirmed to get discounts. Other devices teased to see price cuts include Noise Ultra 3 Luminary smartwatch and Boat Airdopes 141 earbuds.

Books, toys and gaming products will also get up to 80 percent discount. Amazon will sell fashion and beauty products at up to 70 percent discount. The annual shopping event promises up to 70 percent discount on Amazon Brands. Smart TVs from Samsung, Sony, LG, and Xiaomi will get up to 65 percent discount. Shoppers can look forward to significant discounts on projectors as well in the Great Freedom Festival sale. Amazon Echo and Fire TV devices are also slated to receive up to 40 percent discounts.

Further, there will be up to a 65 percent discount on home appliances in the upcoming Amazon Great Freedom Festival. Amazon is providing up to 40 percent discount on travel booking as well.

The end date of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale has not been revealed yet. The Prime membership costs Rs. 1,499 per year and Rs. 299 per month.

