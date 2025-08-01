Technology News
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Air Conditioners

During the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025, Godrej 1.5 ton split AC is priced at Rs. 32,990.

Updated: 1 August 2025 16:41 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon/Carrier

Amazon Freedom Sale 2025: Discounts available on ACs from Whirlpool, Godrej, Hitachi, Daikin, and Haier

  • The Amazon sale went live for all users on Thursday
  • SBI credit card users can get an additional 10 percent discount
  • Customers can also avail of no-cost EMI offers and exchange discounts
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 has entered its second day. The sale, which is being hosted on the occasion of India's annual Independence Day celebration on August 15, went live on July 31 at noon for all users of the platform. It offers discounts on a wide range of products, including smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, earphones, washing machines, smart TVs, laptops, and more. The sale is also a great opportunity to purchase a new air conditioner (AC) as brands such as Godrej, Whirlpool, Carrier, Daikin, Haier, Hitachi, and more are offering price cuts.

Amazon Freedom Sale 2025: Deals and Discounts

During the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025, individuals will find platform-based direct discounts on a large number of products. On top of that, the e-commerce giant has partnered with the SBI bank to provide those who use its credit cards with an additional price cut of 10 percent on their total purchasing value. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users will also get a five percent cashback (no upper ceiling) on each transaction. There's also an option to opt for no-cost EMIs to help individuals manage their finances better.

In this article, we have curated a list of the best deals on ACs currently available on Amazon. Alternatively, if you're in the market for a laptop under Rs. 50,000, you can find relevant deals here. Looking for a smartphone instead? You can check our list here to learn more about the biggest discounts.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on ACs

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Carrier 1.5 Ton Smart AC Rs. 68,700 Rs. 35,988 Buy here
Godrej 1.5 Ton AC Rs. 45,900 Rs. 32,990 Buy here
Haier 1.5 Ton AC Rs. 69,000 Rs. 33,990 Buy here
Hitachi 1.5 Ton AC Rs. 63,850 Rs. 35,990 Buy here
Daikin 1.5 Ton AC Rs. 58,400 Rs. 36,990 Buy here
Cruise 1.5 Ton AC Rs. 47,000 Rs. 28,990 Buy here
Lloyd 1.5 Ton AC Rs. 58,990 Rs. 32,990 Buy here
Blue Star 1.5 Ton AC Rs. 64,250 Rs. 36,490 Buy here
Midea 1.5 Ton AC Rs. 62,200 Rs. 31,980 Buy here
Whirlpool 1.5 Ton AC Rs. 62,000 Rs. 31,490 Buy here
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Square Enix Announces Octopath Traveler 0 at Nintendo Direct, Launch Set for December

