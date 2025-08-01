Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Air Conditioners

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 has entered its second day. The sale, which is being hosted on the occasion of India's annual Independence Day celebration on August 15, went live on July 31 at noon for all users of the platform. It offers discounts on a wide range of products, including smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, earphones, washing machines, smart TVs, laptops, and more. The sale is also a great opportunity to purchase a new air conditioner (AC) as brands such as Godrej, Whirlpool, Carrier, Daikin, Haier, Hitachi, and more are offering price cuts.

Amazon Freedom Sale 2025: Deals and Discounts

During the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025, individuals will find platform-based direct discounts on a large number of products. On top of that, the e-commerce giant has partnered with the SBI bank to provide those who use its credit cards with an additional price cut of 10 percent on their total purchasing value. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users will also get a five percent cashback (no upper ceiling) on each transaction. There's also an option to opt for no-cost EMIs to help individuals manage their finances better.

In this article, we have curated a list of the best deals on ACs currently available on Amazon. Alternatively, if you're in the market for a laptop under Rs. 50,000, you can find relevant deals here. Looking for a smartphone instead? You can check our list here to learn more about the biggest discounts.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on ACs

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.