Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is set to kick off on January 16. It will begin in India as the US-based e-commerce giant's first major sale event since the Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025. While the sale event is still a couple of days away, Amazon has begun teasing the electronics that will be listed at discounted prices during its Republic Day Sale 2026. Customers will be able to maximise their savings while buying laptops from tech firms like Acer, Asus, Lenovo, Dell, and HP. Apart from laptops, Amazon will also offer discounts on smartphones, wearables, and other smart home appliances.

Amazon Reveals Deals on Laptops Ahead of Republic Day Sale 2026

Buying a new laptop at a relatively lower price will be possible during the upcoming Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026. An Intel i3 13th Gen-powered HP 15 series laptop will be listed with up to a Rs. 15,000 discount. Similarly, customers will be able to save up to Rs. 14,000 while buying the Asus TUF A15 (2025) gaming laptop, which is equipped with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU and an AMD Ryzen 7 7445HS processor.

Apart from these, an Intel Core Ultra 5-powered Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 series laptop, an Asus Vivobook 16 lineup model, and the Acer Aspire Go 14 (with an Intel Core Ultra 5 chip), will also be available to customers with slashed price tags during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026.

Separately, Amazon has also teased that a Lenovo Ideapad Slim model with an Intel Core i3 13th Gen processor will be listed under Rs. 40,000, coming down from its regular price in India of Rs. 53,790. Also, a Dell Inspiron model with the same processor will be available to customers at a discounted price of under Rs. 40,000.

Here are the best deals on laptops from HP, Acer, Asus, and Lenovo that you will be able to get your hands on during the upcoming Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026. The sale prices given below include cashback offers, exchange bonuses, and other bank discounts, on top of direct price cuts. Moreover, it's worth noting that the X in the price listed in the table indicates that the deal price of these laptops has yet to be revealed.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Best Deals on Laptops

