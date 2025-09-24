Technology News
Amazon Sale 2025: Top Discounts on 2-in-1 Laptops From HP and Lenovo

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 2-in-1 is available at a discounted price of Rs. 75,190 during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 September 2025 16:10 IST
Amazon Sale 2025: Top Discounts on 2-in-1 Laptops From HP and Lenovo

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Amazon Sale 2025: Lenovo Yoga 7 2-in-1 laptop with AMD Ryzen AI 7 can be bought at Rs. 1,03,190

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is currently live for all users
  • SBI debit and credit card users can get an extra 10 percent instant off
  • Shoppers can also take advantage of EMI plans, coupons, exchange offers
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is here with attractive discounts on a broad selection of products for customers in India. Shoppers can grab deals on personal gadgets like smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches, as well as major home appliances, including air conditioners, refrigerators, and smart TVs. Similarly, 2-in-1 laptops, which combine the functions of a PC and a tablet, are also quite popular, and these computers are now available in the ongoing sale with lucrative offers. The sale began with early access for Prime members on September 22, before opening to all customers the following day.

Shoppers should note that SBI debit and credit cardholders can avail an additional 10 percent instant discount on top of the existing price cuts, making the ongoing deals even more appealing. On top of that, buyers have the option to further reduce their expenses through EMI plans, exchange offers, and coupons, ensuring multiple ways to save extra during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025.

Earlier, we shared deals on smartphones, tablets, TWS earphones, and home appliances, like refrigerators, air conditioners, smart TVs, and both standard laptops and gaming laptops. This roundup, however, focuses on the best 2-in-1 laptops on offer during the ongoing Amazon sale.

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, shoppers can find attractive deals on 2-in-1 laptops. The Lenovo Yoga 7 2-in-1, powered by an AMD Ryzen AI 7 processor, is available at an effective price of Rs. 1,03,190, down from its MRP of Rs. 1,46,890.

The HP Omnibook X Flip OLED 2-in-1 with an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor is listed at Rs. 99,990, compared to its listed price of Rs. 1,25,842. Meanwhile, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 2-in-1, featuring an Intel Core i7 processor, is selling for just Rs. 75,190, down from Rs. 1,21,690.

Best 2-in-1 Laptop Deals in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025

Product MRP Effective Sale Price Amazon Link
Lenovo Yoga 7 2-in-1 (AMD Ryzen AI 7) Rs. 1,46,890 Rs. 1,03,190 Buy Now
HP Omnibook X Flip OLED 2-in-1 (Intel Core Ultra 5) Rs. 1,25,842 Rs. 99,990 Buy Now
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 2-in-1 (Intel Core i7) Rs. 1,21,690 Rs. 75,190 Buy Now
Lenovo Smartchoice Ideapad 5 2-in-1 (13th Gen Intel Core i5) Rs. 96,490 Rs. 66,190 Buy Now
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 2-in-1 (AMD Ryzen 7) Rs. 88,090 Rs. 60,690 Buy Now
