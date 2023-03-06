Technology News
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Acer Swift Go 14 With AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Processor Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Acer Swift Go 14 With AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Processor Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Acer Swift Go 14 price in India is set at Rs. 62,990.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 March 2023 15:18 IST
Acer Swift Go 14 With AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Processor Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Acer

Acer Swift Go 14 features support for quick charging

Highlights
  • Acer Swift Go 14 weighs 1.25 kg
  • The laptop sports a 14-inch display
  • The Acer Swift Go 14 features an AI noise reduction feature

Acer Swift Go 14 was launched in India on Monday as the latest entry in the Taiwanese electronics manufacturing company's Swift Go series of laptops. The lineup comprises 14-inch variant and a 16-inch variant. They are thin and lightweight devices with enhanced performance, according to the company. Both laptops sport 16:10 OLED display panels with 500 nits of peak brightness. The company has now launched the Acer Swift Go 14 in India, with the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 series processor under the hood and an 86 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Acer Swift Go 14 price, availability

Acer Swift Go 14 is priced in India at Rs. 62,990 and the laptop is available at all exclusive Acer stores, as well as Acer E-store, Croma, and Amazon. From promotional images, the laptop appears to have a silver-coloured body and a green variant.

Acer Swift Go 14 specifications

The laptop sports a 14-inch OLED display with 2.8K resolution. This Swift Go laptop model also features Acer ExaColor which optimises display colours near D65 (a popular colour standard used to measure white point) to deliver true colours and a better virtual experience, as per details shared by the company.

The Acer Swift Go 14 is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7000 series CPU and features up to 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage and up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

To improve performance and reliability, the laptop has an upgraded TwinAir dual fan system, dual D6 copper heat pipes, and an air-inlet keyboard that expels heat to preserve cool temperatures.

The newly launched Acer laptop supports WiFi 6E, USB Type-C, USB- Type-A and HDMI 2.1 connectivity. The laptop weighs 1.25 kg and measures 15.9mm thick. The device also includes quick battery charge technology with a battery life of 4 hours with 30 minutes of charging.

Acer PurifiedVoice technology with AI noise reduction is also included, resulting in crisp, clear images and audio. Acer Swift Go 14 also includes the company's TNR solution that catches the highest quality images possible by sensing and diagnosing noisy pixels and blending them into other frames over time, resulting in better images, according to Acer.

From smartphones with rollable displays or liquid cooling, to compact AR glasses and handsets that can be repaired easily by their owners, we discuss the best devices we've seen at MWC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: Acer Swift Go 14, Acer Swift Go 14 specifications, Acer Swift Go 14 price in India, Acer
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Airtel Rolls Out 5G Network in 125 Cities, Service Now Live in 265 Cities in India
Featured video of the day
Mobile World Congress 2023
Acer Swift Go 14 With AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Processor Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel 5G Services Now Available in 265 Indian Cities: All Details
  2. Acer Swift Go 14 With AMD Ryzen 7000 Series CPU Launched in India
  3. Xiaomi 13 Pro Early Access Sale in India Starts Today: Check Offers
  4. Samsung Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54 Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  5. Motorola Edge 40 Pro Leaked Renders Reveal New Design: All Details
  6. Infinix Will Reportedly Announce 260W Thunder Charge System on This Date
  7. WhatsApp Will Soon Let You Silence Unknown Callers
  8. Nothing's Next Device Could Be a Speaker, Leaked Render Shows Off Design
  9. OnePlus Buds Pro 2R Will Be Available Here: All Details
  10. Apple HomePod (2nd Gen) Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Class Renewed for Second Season After Season 1 Dominates Streaming Charts on Netflix India
  2. Acer Swift Go 14 With AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Processor Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Airtel Rolls Out 5G Network in 125 Cities, Service Now Live in 265 Cities in India
  4. Tecno Spark 10 Pro With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera, 90Hz LCD Screen Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Snoop Dogg to Launch Web3 Live Streaming Platform ‘Shiller’, Aims to Improve Creator Economy
  6. Samsung Galaxy A54, Galaxy A34 Tipped to Launch in India in March: All Details
  7. Vivo V27 Pro With 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers, Specifications
  8. Creed III Sees Strong Box Office Opening, Crosses $100 Million Mark on First Weekend
  9. Apple Partner Foxconn Seeking India’s Cooperation to Make EVs, Chips
  10. Motorola Edge 40 Pro Leaked Renders Reveal Colour Options, IP Rating Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.