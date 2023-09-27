Technology News

Apple macOS Sonoma Available for Users With Several New Features; Here's How to Download

macOS Sonoma brings several UI improvements, new screen savers, video conferencing features, and more to eligible Mac models.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 September 2023 19:28 IST


Photo Credit: Apple

Apple has added Game Mode feature to macOS Sonoma

Highlights
  • Apple confirmed that macOS Sonoma will be available for all
  • macOS Sonoma was unveiled at WWDC 2023
  • Presenter Overlay is a new feature on macOS Sonoma for video conferencing
Apple has made macOS Sonoma —the latest version of its operating system for Macs—available to the public as a free software update. The Cupertino-based company first previewed macOS Sonoma during WWDC23 in June. The latest version of macOS brings several UI improvements, new screen savers, video conferencing features, interactive widgets, and more to eligible Mac models. Machines including 2017's iMac Pro model, MacBook Pro from 2018 or later, and Mac Mini from 2018 or later offer support for the macOS Sonoma. Check out how you can download and install macOS Sonoma on your Mac.

Following the launch of iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 last week, Apple released the macOS Sonoma update to the public as a free software update on Tuesday (September 26). The latest operating system is compatible with these computers —iMac (2019 or later), iMac Pro (2017 or later), MacBook Air (2018 or later), MacBook Pro (2018 or later), Mac Pro (2019 or later), Mac Studio (2022 or later), and Mac Mini (2018 or later).

Follow the steps below to update your Mac

  1. Launch the System Settings app on your supported machine.
  2. Head to General > Software Update and wait for the new version to appear.
  3. Click on Upgrade Now and Agree to the terms.

Users are recommended to update their Mac models while they are connected to a power source. The machine might restart multiple times during the process. The update adds several enhancements to widgets that allow users to complete a reminder, play or pause media, access home controls, and perform various tasks directly from the widget on their desktop. Also, iPhone users will be able to customise their Mac with widgets from their handsets.

Apple has added a new Game Mode feature in macOS Sonoma. It also includes new video conferencing features that enable users to present and share their work within any video conferencing app. The Presenter Overlay feature for video conferencing allows users to add video to the conversation while sharing their screen, whereas the Reactions feature lets users add 3D-augmented reality effects like hearts, confetti, fireworks, and more to the screen. Further, the new macOS includes updates to Safari, Siri, and Messages.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: macOS Sonoma, Apple, WWDC23, macOS Sonoma Features, macOS Sonoma Release
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Apple Vision Pro Low-Cost Version Might Be Cancelled, Second Headset Won't Arrive for Few Years: Ming-Chi Kuo
Sony WF-1000XM5 With ANC, Up to 36 Hours Total Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications

