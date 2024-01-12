Samsung Galaxy S24 series is set to launch next week at Samsung's first Galaxy Unpacked event of the year, and the company is expected to introduce several new AI features on the new handsets. While customers will have to wait for a few days for the handsets to go on sale after their debut, the South Korean firm has announced that users will be able to test out the AI features on the handsets in select cities starting on January 17.

Earlier this week, the smartphone maker announced that it is opening nine Galaxy Experience Spaces in Bangkok, Barcelona, Berlin, Dubai, London, New York, Paris and Seoul. These dedicated zones will allow customers to try out the latest AI features on the Samsung Galaxy S24 series of smartphones, that are set to be unveiled on January 17 at Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event.

Samsung has already teased some of the AI features coming with the Galaxy S24 series of smartphones, including new camera features shown off recently in a 'zoom with Galaxy AI' video. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is said to feature an advanced version of the ISOCELL HP2 200-megapixel sensor and is likely to offer improved zoom capabilities compared with predecessor. Other AI features tipped to arrive with the phone include the ability to draw circles around words to search for them and the ability to erase a subject from a video.

According to the schedule provided by Samsung, the Galaxy Experience Space venues will allow customers to test the Samsung Galaxy S24 series at Bangkok, Berlin, London, New York, and Paris between January 17 and February 14. The company will allow visitors in New York to try out the handset until February 16 and will also host other activities at the venue.

Meanwhile, customers in Dubai and Seoul can test the handsets between January 18 and February 15. Samsung will also bring the handsets to Barcelona starting on February 15 and the Galaxy Experience Space will be open to visitors until February 29, the day MWC 2024 ends. There's no word from Samsung on whether it plans to bring these Galaxy Experience Spaces to other cities in other regions, including India.

