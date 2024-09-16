Technology News
Apple's iOS 18 Rolls Out Globally Today: Check Release Time, Supported iPhone Models, Features

Apple Intelligence features will arrive at a later date as part of another update.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 16 September 2024 20:21 IST
Apple's iOS 18 Rolls Out Globally Today: Check Release Time, Supported iPhone Models, Features

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 16 models will run iOS 18 out-of-the-box

Highlights
  • iPhone 16 series launched on September 9
  • iOS 18 will bring deeper customisation options for the homescreen
  • The latest version of iOS will bring changes to Photos and Messages apps
Apple launched its latest iPhone 16 lineup, which includes the base model iPhone 16, the iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and the top-end iPhone 16 Pro Max, at its ‘It's Glowtime' event on September 9. The new phones, that will run on iOS 18 out-of-the-box, go on sale from September 20. However, people who own older supported iPhone models will be able to try out Apple's latest mobile OS before future iPhone 16 owners do. Apple will begin rolling out iOS 18 on supported devices on Monday.

The latest major release of iOS comes with a ton of customisation options that let users change icon tints and colours, freely rearrange apps on the homescreen, tailor widgets to their liking, and more. It's worth noting, however, that iOS 18's headline Apple Intelligence features that utilise generative artificial intelligence and feature a revamped Siri will arrive at a later date with another update. Apple Intelligence features will run on all iPhone 16 models, but will only be supported on iPhone 15 Pro models when it comes to older devices.

iOS 18 rollout time

As mentioned, iOS 18 will begin rolling out globally on September 16, Apple has confirmed. While the iPhone maker has not specified a time for the release, previous major iOS releases rolled out at 10am PT (10:30pm IST) on the first day.

Supported iPhone models

iPhone SE (second and third generation) and iPhone XR and later models will be compatible with the iOS 18 update. All supported models include:

  • iPhone SE (second generation)
  • iPhone SE (third generation)
  • iPhone XR
  • iPhone XS
  • iPhone XS Max
  • iPhone 11
  • iPhone 11 Pro
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • iPhone 12
  • iPhone 12 mini
  • iPhone 12 Pro
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • iPhone 13
  • iPhone 13 mini
  • iPhone 13 Pro
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max
  • iPhone 14
  • iPhone 14 Plus
  • iPhone 14 Pro
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max
  • iPhone 15
  • iPhone 15 Plus
  • iPhone 15 Pro
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max

Once the iOS 18 update is available, you can head to Settings > General > Software Update to download and install the latest version of the OS.

iOS 18 Features

While Apple Intelligence features will arrive later, iOS will launch with a host of upgrades. The latest version of the iPhone OS will hand users deeper control over homescreen customisation, allowing them to rearrange apps and widgets as they please.

App icons and widgets are also getting a new darker look, as users can apply tints of various colours, or match the app icon tint to their wallpaper. Additionally, users can resize apps and widgets, as well. Users can also lock or hide sensitive apps from the screen. 

The Control Centre is getting an overhaul, adding more controls that can be accessed with a single down swipe on the homescreen. Users can also resize and rearrange the layout of controls inside the Control Centre. 

Apple has also redesigned the Photos app, bringing more categorisation to help find your photos and videos quickly. Messages app is also getting a few new features, letting users add animated effects to any portion of their message, including emojis. iOS 18 also adds support for RCS (Rich Communication Services) messaging and the ability to schedule a message for later.

Comments

Further reading: Apple, iOS 18, iPhone, iOS, Apple Intelligence, iPhone 16
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More

