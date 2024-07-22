Motorola Edge 40 Neo with MediaTek Dimensity 7030 SoC was launched in September last year. Now, Motorola Edge 50 Neo is said to be in the works as a possible successor. Motorola is yet to confirm the existence of a new Neo series phone, but ahead of it, its design and specifications have leaked online. The alleged renders show the phone from all angles. It is shown with thin bezels and triple rear cameras. The Motorola Edge 50 Neo is tipped to run on MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC.

Motorola Edge 50 Neo design (leaked)

Ytechb.com shared alleged renders and specifications of the Motorola Edge 50 Neo. The renders show the phone in blue, cream, grey, and red shades with narrow bezels. These colours are expected to have marketing names — nautical blue, latte, grisaille, and poinciana. The screen of the phone has a centrally located hole punch cutout for selfies. Further, it appears to have a triple rear camera setup. The rectangular camera module is identical to the camera arrangement of the Motorola Edge 50 Pro.

Power and volume keys are seen to be placed on the right side while the top edge has Dolby Atmos branding along with a noise-cancellation microphone. USB Type-C port, speaker grille, SIM Tray, and microphone are placed at the bottom.

Motorola Edge 50 Neo specifications (leaked)

Motorola Edge 50 Neo is said to feature a 6.4-inch pOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC and Mali-G615 GPU. It is likely to ship with Android 14-based Hello UI and could be available in two RAM and storage options — 8GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB.

For optics, the Motorola Edge 50 Neo is tipped to get a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel ultra wide camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. At the front, the phone might carry a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. It could pack a 4,310mAh battery.

The Motorola Edge 50 Neo is said to come with an IP68-rated build. It could offer Bluetooth 5.3 and NFC connectivity options. It is expected to measure 154.1x71.2x8.1mm and weigh 171 grams weight.