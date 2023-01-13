Moto G53 by Lenovo-owned Motorola was launched in China last month. Its global variant is expected to launch soon and the handset was spotted on different certification websites, including BIS India, FCC, and TDRA. A listing on the Global Certification Forum website reveals the presence of a Motorola smartphone with the model number XT2335-1. According to prior listings, this model number is believed to be linked to the Moto G53 global version. A GCF certification is necessary for all cellular network-connected devices.

The listing did not offer any device specifications, but it does suggest an impending release of the handset. In terms of features and design, the global Moto G53 is said to significantly from its Chinese variant.

The Moto G53 5G that was launched in China is a dual SIM (nano) handset that runs on Android 13 with My UI 5.0 on top and has a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The Motorola phone is driven by an undisclosed octa-core Snapdragon SoC and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The usable memory can be increased to 11GB.

The Chinese variant has a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel front-facing selfie camera. The Moto G53 5G comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

According to previous reports, the Moto G53 5G global variant will feature an Android 13-based MyUI interface. It will reportedly have 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. This phone may include a 5,000mAh battery with Turbo fast charging support. Motorola has not released any information about its availability or price. The global variant will also have a 6.6-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The handset could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC.

The upcoming smartphone could have a triple rear camera setup, along with a 50-megapixel main camera. An 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor are also expected to feature on the handset. The Moto G53 5G global model is believed to include a 16-megapixel front-facing camera, according to the report.

