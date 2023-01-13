Technology News

Moto G53 Surfaces on GCF Certification Website, Global Launch Expected Soon: All Details

All cellular network-connected devices require a GCF certification.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 January 2023 16:41 IST
Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto G53 was launched in China in December

Highlights
  • Moto G53 global variant differs significantly from its Chinese variant
  • It is expected to sport a better display of a 6.6-inch full-HD+ OLED
  • The phone is expected to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC

Moto G53 by Lenovo-owned Motorola was launched in China last month. Its global variant is expected to launch soon and the handset was spotted on different certification websites, including BIS India, FCC, and TDRA. A listing on the Global Certification Forum website reveals the presence of a Motorola smartphone with the model number XT2335-1. According to prior listings, this model number is believed to be linked to the Moto G53 global version. A GCF certification is necessary for all cellular network-connected devices.

The listing did not offer any device specifications, but it does suggest an impending release of the handset. In terms of features and design, the global Moto G53 is said to significantly from its Chinese variant.

The Moto G53 5G that was launched in China is a dual SIM (nano) handset that runs on Android 13 with My UI 5.0 on top and has a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The Motorola phone is driven by an undisclosed octa-core Snapdragon SoC and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The usable memory can be increased to 11GB.

The Chinese variant has a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel front-facing selfie camera. The Moto G53 5G comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

According to previous reports, the Moto G53 5G global variant will feature an Android 13-based MyUI interface. It will reportedly have 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. This phone may include a 5,000mAh battery with Turbo fast charging support. Motorola has not released any information about its availability or price. The global variant will also have a 6.6-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The handset could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC.

The upcoming smartphone could have a triple rear camera setup, along with a 50-megapixel main camera. An 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor are also expected to feature on the handset. The Moto G53 5G global model is believed to include a 16-megapixel front-facing camera, according to the report.

Can Moto's new premium phones take on iPhone, OnePlus, and Samsung? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
