OnePlus will launch its OnePlus 11R in India at the Cloud 11 launch event on February 7. The phone is one of the most anticipated upcoming devices from the Chinese manufacturer. It will launch in China on the same date as the OnePlus Ace 2. There have been reports and rumours surrounding it, as well as official confirmations of certain features and specifications of the phone. The smartphone has been confirmed to feature a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Now, OnePlus confirmed an important camera specification.

OnePlus, in a post on the Chinese social media site Weibo, confirmed that the OnePlus 11R will feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary camera sensor, similar to the OnePlus 11 5G, which also features a 48-megapixel Sony IMX58 ultra wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 lens. The upcoming device will be able to support RAW photo shooting modes, ensuring that the sensor retains maximum information that can be processed later by the user. Notably, the camera will not be tuned by Hasselblad, so colour accuracy may vary.

The front design of the OnePlus 11R was also revealed by OnePlus. The device will have a centrally aligned hole-punch cutout, as opposed to the top left corner of the 11 5G, and will have a curved display. The bezels around the display are also extremely thin.

OnePlus 11R, or the OnePlus Ace 2 as it will be called in China, will have a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution. It will also have a 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, high-frequency PWM Dimming, and up to 1,450 nits of peak brightness.

The smartphone is said to have a 120Hz Super Fluid Display. The screen includes an ADFR 2.0 feature that enables the display's frame rate to easily adapt between different refresh rates based on usage — 40Hz, 45Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz. According to the company, the OnePlus 11R 5G is the first phone to feature the new display technology.

Confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, the upcoming smartphone will also feature a 3D cooling system to enable a smooth gaming experience. The OnePlus 11R will also come equipped with RAM-Vita, a feature that uses machine learning and AI to speed up memory reallocation between uses.

Powered by a 5,000mAh battery, the OnePlus 11R will also support 100W SuperVOOC fast charging. The fast-charging technology is said to charge the OnePlus 11R 5G's battery from 0 to 100 percent in just 25 minutes.

