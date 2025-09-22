Technology News
Realme GT 8 Series Launch Timeline Confirmed, Pre-Orders Begin in China Ahead of Debut

Realme GT 8 series is expected to include the standard Realme GT 8 and the Realme GT 8 Pro.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 September 2025 11:17 IST
Realme GT 8 Series Launch Timeline Confirmed, Pre-Orders Begin in China Ahead of Debut

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT 8 series could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC

Highlights
  • Realme GT 8 series could carry a 200-megapixel rear camera
  • Realme GT 8 series might feature a Snapdragon chipset
  • The company has yet to announce the pricing
Realme GT 8 series, which might include two smartphones, is confirmed to launch in October, the company announced via a social media post. Moreover, the pre-orders for the phones in the lineup are now open in China. The company said that customers can avail themselves of additional benefits with their purchase if they pre-order now. This comes after one of the company executives recently confirmed that the lineup will launch soon, which is rumoured to comprise the Realme GT 8 and Realme GT 8 Pro.

Realme GT 8 Series to Launch in China Next Month

In a post on Weibo, the Chinese tech company announced (translated from Chinese) that the Realme GT 8 series will launch in China in October. However, the exact launch date of its upcoming smartphone lineup is yet to be confirmed. Realme Vice President Chase Xu recently hinted at the imminent debut of the Realme GT 8 series.

Additionally, the company revealed (also translated from Chinese) that the Realme GT 8 series is now available to pre-order in China for customers. Although the series can be pre-booked free of charge, but customers who pay a small fee will get additional benefits, according to the company.

Realme GT 8 Series Specifications (Expected)

Recent reports suggest that the Realme GT 8 series could carry a 200-megapixel telephoto camera on the back. It might sport a flat 2K AMOLED display, too. Rumoured to comprise the Realme GT 8 and Realme GT 8 Pro, the series could be among the first phones to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which will be unveiled by Qualcomm later this week.

The standard Realme GT 8 could sport a 6.6-inch screen. It might pack a 7,000mAh battery. It is said to feature an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for security, and could come equipped with a metal frame. It is set to succeed last year's Realme GT 7 series.

Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, Xiaomi 17 Pro Max Launch Date Announced, Design Teased

