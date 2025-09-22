Realme GT 8 series could carry a 200-megapixel rear camera
Realme GT 8 series might feature a Snapdragon chipset
The company has yet to announce the pricing
Advertisement
Realme GT 8 series, which might include two smartphones, is confirmed to launch in October, the company announced via a social media post. Moreover, the pre-orders for the phones in the lineup are now open in China. The company said that customers can avail themselves of additional benefits with their purchase if they pre-order now. This comes after one of the company executives recently confirmed that the lineup will launch soon, which is rumoured to comprise the Realme GT 8 and Realme GT 8 Pro.
Additionally, the company revealed (also translated from Chinese) that the Realme GT 8 series is now available to pre-order in China for customers. Although the series can be pre-booked free of charge, but customers who pay a small fee will get additional benefits, according to the company.
The standard Realme GT 8 could sport a 6.6-inch screen. It might pack a 7,000mAh battery. It is said to feature an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for security, and could come equipped with a metal frame. It is set to succeed last year's Realme GT 7 series.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening
...More