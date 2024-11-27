Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S25+ Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SoC

Samsung Galaxy S25+ is expected to ship with Android 15-based One UI 7.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 November 2024 17:57 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25+ Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SoC

Samsung Galaxy S25+ is expected to succeed the Galaxy S24+ (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S25+ was previously spotted on the BIS website
  • The lineup will likely include a base and an Ultra variant as well
  • The Galaxy S25+ could come with 256GB and 512GB versions
Samsung Galaxy S25+ is expected to launch in January 2025 alongside the base Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Ultra variants. The phone will succeed the Samsung Galaxy S24+, which was unveiled in January this year, alongside the Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24 Ultra models. The Samsung Galaxy S25 handset has previously appeared on Geekbench and now the Galaxy S25+ has been listed. The listing suggests the chipset, RAM and operating system details of the upcoming smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S25+ Geekbench Listing

A Samsung handset with the model number SM-S936U has been spotted on Geekbench. This is expected to be the Galaxy S25+ handset and the "U" suggests that this is the US version. It appears with 3,160 and 9,941 points on single and multi-core tests, respectively. The octa-core chipset clocks a speed of 4.47 GHz.

The Samsung Galaxy S25+ is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset. The listing suggests that the phone will support 12GB of RAM and run on Android 15-based One UI 7.0 skin on top.

Notably, the base Samsung Galaxy S25 scored 2,481 and 8,658 points on the single and multi-core tests, respectively. 

Samsung Galaxy S25+ Features (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S25+ with model number SM-S936B had previously been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, which suggests an imminent India launch. The phone is expected to be introduced alongside the Galaxy S25 and S25 Ultra in January.

An earlier leak claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S25+ is expected to be offered in midnight black, moon night blue, silver shadow, sparking blue, and sparkling green colour options. It is tipped to start in the US at $999 (roughly Rs. 84,300) for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the 12GB + 512GB variant could be priced at $1,119 (roughly Rs. 94,500).

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S24+

Samsung Galaxy S24+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display with QHD+ resolution
  • Very good performance
  • Good cameras all around
  • Great build quality
  • 12GB RAM
  • Seven years of software support
  • Bad
  • Heats up under heavy use
  • No auto-focus in ultra-wide camera
  • No fast charger in box
  • Battery life is not great
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor deca-core
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4900mAh
OS Android 14
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
ChatGPT App Gets a New SearchGPT Shortcut on iPhone and iPad
Google to Tweak Search Results in Europe After Rivals Complained

