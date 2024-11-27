Samsung Galaxy S25+ is expected to launch in January 2025 alongside the base Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Ultra variants. The phone will succeed the Samsung Galaxy S24+, which was unveiled in January this year, alongside the Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24 Ultra models. The Samsung Galaxy S25 handset has previously appeared on Geekbench and now the Galaxy S25+ has been listed. The listing suggests the chipset, RAM and operating system details of the upcoming smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S25+ Geekbench Listing

A Samsung handset with the model number SM-S936U has been spotted on Geekbench. This is expected to be the Galaxy S25+ handset and the "U" suggests that this is the US version. It appears with 3,160 and 9,941 points on single and multi-core tests, respectively. The octa-core chipset clocks a speed of 4.47 GHz.

The Samsung Galaxy S25+ is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset. The listing suggests that the phone will support 12GB of RAM and run on Android 15-based One UI 7.0 skin on top.

Notably, the base Samsung Galaxy S25 scored 2,481 and 8,658 points on the single and multi-core tests, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy S25+ Features (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S25+ with model number SM-S936B had previously been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, which suggests an imminent India launch. The phone is expected to be introduced alongside the Galaxy S25 and S25 Ultra in January.

An earlier leak claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S25+ is expected to be offered in midnight black, moon night blue, silver shadow, sparking blue, and sparkling green colour options. It is tipped to start in the US at $999 (roughly Rs. 84,300) for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the 12GB + 512GB variant could be priced at $1,119 (roughly Rs. 94,500).

