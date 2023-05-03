Xiaomi 13 Ultra was unveiled in China last month, and the flagship phone is currently available in three colourways. However, a new report claims that the company will add three more colour options for the recently launched handset. Meanwhile, two of the company's top executives have reportedly reached out to users asking about their preferred colour choices for the phone. The phone is currently available in Black, White, and Green colour variants in China.

According to a Mydrivers report, users have extracted three new wallpapers from the Xiaomi 13 Ultra firmware. The shades of these wallpapers appear to match the purported colourways of the newly launched phones — Starry Sky Blue, Chixia Orange, and Ginkgo Yellow. Additionally, Xiaomi founder and CEO Lei Jun, along with company president Lu Weibing, recently asked Weibo users about their preferred colour choices for the phone.

## Xiaomi 13 Ultra specifications, features

Xiaomi 13 Ultra sports a 6.73-inch WQHD+ (1,440 x 3,200 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and a touch sampling rate of 360Hz. The smartphone runs on Android 13-based MIUI 14 out-of-the-box. It is powered by Qualcomm's flagship 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with an Adreno 740 GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage.

For photoss and videos, the flagship Xiaomi handset is equipped with a Leica-tuned rear quad camera setup led by a 50-megapixel 1-inch IMX989 sensor. Accompanying the main camera are three 50-megapixel IMX858 sensors. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel front camera housed in a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout at the top of the display.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra packs a 5,000mAh battery along with 90W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support. The Chinese phone maker claims that the phone can be fully charged within 34 minutes. It also features a Hibernation mode to offer 60 minutes of usage when the phone has 1 percent of battery backup left, according to the company.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.