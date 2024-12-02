Technology News
NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope Nears Completion with New Assembly

NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Telescope receives its Optical Assembly, progressing towards its 2027 launch for cosmic exploration.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 December 2024 14:44 IST
NASA's Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope Nears Completion with New Assembly

Photo Credit: NASA/Chris Gunn

Bente Eegholm inspects the primary mirror of NASA's Roman Space Telescope.

  • Optical Assembly delivered to NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
  • Roman Telescope will study dark matter and distant exoplanets
  • Wide Field Instrument enhances large-scale sky surveys efficiently
The Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, a next-generation observatory by NASA, has reached a pivotal stage with the delivery of its Optical Telescope Assembly (OTA) to the Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland. The assembly, designed and constructed by L3Harris Technologies in Rochester, New York, forms the "eye" of the telescope and is expected to significantly enhance studies of dark matter, exoplanets, and infrared astrophysics. Delivery occurred in early November, marking an essential step towards its 2027 launch.

Advanced Design for Infrared Observation

According to a report by Space.com, the OTA includes a state-of-the-art primary mirror and nine additional mirrors engineered to capture faint infrared light from distant cosmic sources. NASA officials have stated that these components, alongside structural supports and electronics, will enable unprecedented observations. J. Scott Smith, Telescope Manager at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, told the publication that the complexity of the project, which required “perfection in virtually every aspect” to achieve groundbreaking scientific results.

Comparison with Previous Telescopes

The telescope, equipped with a 300-megapixel infrared camera within its Wide Field Instrument, is expected to cover vast areas of the sky at a pace unachievable by its predecessor, the Hubble Space Telescope. It was noted by Smith in Space.com that a planned survey would image 2,000 square degrees, or five percent of the sky, in just seven months—a task that would take Hubble centuries to complete.

Innovations in Engineering and Testing

Reports have highlighted the rigorous testing conducted to ensure the telescope's stability and performance under the conditions of space. This included a month-long thermal vacuum test, simulating space's extreme temperature and pressure. The next steps involve integrating the OTA with Roman's structural framework, with the team confirming progress remains on schedule.

The telescope is slated for launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, with its capabilities set to advance the search for habitable planets and deepen understanding of the universe.

 

