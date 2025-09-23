Technology News
  • Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Amazon Fire TV Stick, Echo Show and More

Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Amazon Fire TV Stick, Echo Show and More

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, the Fire TV Stick HD can be purchased for Rs. 2,499.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 September 2025 19:11 IST
Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Amazon Fire TV Stick, Echo Show and More

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 also offers no-cost EMI option on select products

Highlights
  • Echo Dot 5th Gen is available at Rs. 4,449 during the sale
  • The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale opened for all on September 23
  • SBI card holders can avail of another 10 percent discount on transactions
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 finally went live for all users on Tuesday. The company touts it as its biggest annual sale event, and offers direct discounts, bank offers, and exchange deals on a wide range of products, from smartphones, earphones, and tablets to smart TVs, washing machines and other consumer electronics from some of the biggest brands. Additionally, the e-commerce giant also lists products from its in-house brands, such as Echo devices and Fire TV streaming units. If you're planning to buy a device from Amazon's product lineup, this sale is the right opportunity to get big discounts on them.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Deals and Discounts

Apart from the direct discounts on products, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 also brings other ways to bring down the overall cost. If you are an SBI debit or credit card holder, you can avail of another 10 percent discount on your transactions, as long as the cart value meets the minimum requirement. Additionally, those who want to manage their expenditure over a few months can opt for the no-cost EMI option as well.

On the first day of the sale (or the second if you're a Prime member and started making your purchases on Monday), we've already covered the best deals on Wi-Fi routers, discounts on budget TWS earphones, and the top offers on 50-inch smart TVs.

Here's our handpicked list of the best deals on Fire TV and Echo devices during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Best Offers on Amazon and Echo Devices

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Fire TV Stick HD Rs. 5,499 Rs. 2,499 Buy Here
Echo Dot (5th Gen) Rs. 5,499 Rs. 4,449 Buy Here
Echo Show 5 Rs. 11,999 Rs. 8,799 Buy Here
Fire TV Cube Rs. 13,999 Rs. 12,999 Buy Here
Fire TV Stick 4K Rs. 6,999 Rs. 4,499 Buy Here
Echo Show 10 Rs. 24,999 Rs. 21,999 Buy Here
Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen)

Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen)

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • Design
  • Smart Features
  • Audio Quality
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Big 10.1-inch touchscreen, Netflix and Prime Video integration 
  • Unique motion capabilities let the screen follow your gaze 
  • Alexa gets periodic improvements 
  • Superb communications and monitoring features 
  • Very good camera and microphones 
  • Bad
  • Expensive 
  • Sound quality is average for the price 
  • Motion features don’t work in poorly lit rooms
Read detailed Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) review
Model Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen)
Network connectivity Wi-Fi
Display included Yes
Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen)

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen)

  • KEY SPECS
Model Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen)
Color Charcoal, Cloud Blue
Network connectivity Wi-Fi
Display included Yes
Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen)

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen)

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • Design
  • Smart Features
  • Audio Quality
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Compact, desktop-friendly design
  • Temperature and motion-detection sensors
  • Stable, reliable Wi-Fi connectivity
  • Decent sound for a device of this size
  • Bad
  • Tap controls and functions don't work very well
  • 3.5mm audio-out port removed
Read detailed Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) review
Model Echo Dot (5th Gen)
Color Black, Blue, White
Network connectivity Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
Comments

Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Amazon Fire TV Stick, Echo Show and More
