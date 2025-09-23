Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Amazon Fire TV Stick, Echo Show and More

Echo Dot 5th Gen is available at Rs. 4,449 during the sale
The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale opened for all on September 23
SBI card holders can avail of another 10 percent discount on transactions
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 finally went live for all users on Tuesday. The company touts it as its biggest annual sale event, and offers direct discounts, bank offers, and exchange deals on a wide range of products, from smartphones, earphones, and tablets to smart TVs, washing machines and other consumer electronics from some of the biggest brands. Additionally, the e-commerce giant also lists products from its in-house brands, such as Echo devices and Fire TV streaming units. If you're planning to buy a device from Amazon's product lineup, this sale is the right opportunity to get big discounts on them.
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Deals and Discounts
Apart from the direct discounts on products, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 also brings other ways to bring down the overall cost. If you are an SBI debit or credit card holder, you can avail of another 10 percent discount on your transactions, as long as the cart value meets the minimum requirement. Additionally, those who want to manage their expenditure over a few months can opt for the no-cost EMI option as well.
