Technology News
English Edition

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin-Led Crypto Market Sees Increased Volatility

BTC is presently trading at $58,407 (roughly Rs. 49 lakh) on foreign exchanges.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 September 2024 13:22 IST
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin-Led Crypto Market Sees Increased Volatility

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Viktor Forgacs

The global crypto market valuation hit $2.03 trillion in the last 24 hours

Highlights
  • Cardano, Avalanche saw losses
  • Cosmos, Polygon recorded price dips
  • Binance USD saw gains
Advertisement

This week, the crypto market is gearing up for two key events: the upcoming FOMC meeting in the US and the launch of the Donald Trump-backed crypto platform, World Liberty Financial. Amid these developments, Bitcoin showed slight declines on Monday, September 16, with losses of 0.12 percent on Indian exchanges and 1.59 percent on international platforms. Currently, the world's oldest and most valuable cryptocurrency is trading at $58,407 (roughly Rs. 49 lakh) globally, after briefly surpassing the $60,000 (roughly Rs. 50.3 lakh) mark over the weekend. On Indian exchanges, Bitcoin is trading at $62,053 (roughly Rs. 52 lakh).

"Bitcoin dropped after what the FBI said ‘appears to be an attempted assassination' on Donald Trump, leading to over $116 million (roughly Rs. 973 crore) in liquidations. All eyes now turn to the Fed's interest rate decision, with markets split between a 25 and 50 bps rate cut,” Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder and CEO, Pi42 told Gadgets360.

Ether registered losses of around five percent on both national and international exchanges in the last 24 hours. The value of ETH presently stands within the range of $2,279 (roughly Rs. 1.91 lakh) and $2,289 (roughly Rs. 1.92 lakh).

As shown by Gadgets360's crypto price tracker on Monday, Ripple and Cardano also joined BTC and ETH in seeing losses. Avalanche, Chainlink, Polkadot, and Litecoin also saw price dips.

Losses also struck Stellar, Cronos, Cosmos, Polygon, Bitcoin SV, Elrond, and Zcash.

The overall crypto market cap dropped by 3.14 percent in the last 24 hours, as per CoinMarketCap. At the time of writing, the global crypto market valuation has come to $2.03 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,70,32,400 crore).

Meanwhile minor profits were recorded by Binance coin, Solana, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Leo, Near Protocol, Binance USD, and Monero on Monday.

“Despite short-term fears, analysts remain optimistic. The Fear and Greed Index indicates that extreme fear could present a buying opportunity, suggesting a bright future for Bitcoin, Solana, and the broader crypto market,” Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUcoin told Gadgets360.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Meta to Start Training Its AI on Public Data of Facebook, Instagram Users in the UK

Related Stories

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin-Led Crypto Market Sees Increased Volatility
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple's iOS 18 Rolls Out Globally Today: Check Details
  2. Motorola Edge 50 Neo With Moto AI, IP68 Rating Debuts in India: See Price
  3. Nothing Announces Offer on Earbuds, Smartwatches During Flipkart Sale
  4. Flipkart Announces Dates for Big Billion Days Sale 2024: See Offers
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale Begins on This Date
  6. iPhone 16 Launch Offers: How to Buy New iPhone Models at Lower Prices
  7. iPhone 16 Plus High in Demand, iPhone 16 Pro Pre-Orders Saw Decline: Report
  8. Lava Blaze 3 5G Debuts in India With These Specifications
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple's iOS 18 Rolls Out Globally Today: Check Release Time, Supported iPhone Models, Features
  2. Redmi Smart Fire TV 2024 With 4K HDR Display Launched in India: Details
  3. Lava Blaze 3 5G With 90Hz Display, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC Launched in India: Specifications, Price
  4. USDC-Issuer Circle Partners with Sony to Expand Stablecoin Adoption via Soneium
  5. Greenhouse Gas is Rising Rapidly in Atmosphere Due to Human Activities, Highlights New Report
  6. Why We Forget Thoughts Instantly? Brain Functions Behind Memory Loss Explained
  7. iPhone 16 Launch Offers: How to Buy New iPhone Models at Lower Prices
  8. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024: Nothing Announces Offers on Ear A, CMF Watch Pro and Other Products
  9. Clipper Malware Poses Threat to Crypto Transactions: Binance Urges Users to Triple-Check Withdrawal Addresses
  10. Disney+ Hotstar Introduces New AI Video Optimisation Tool to Offer Data-Efficient Viewing Experience
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »