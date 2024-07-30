Google Pixel Watch 3 is expected to launch alongside the Pixel 9 series of smartphones at the upcoming Made by Google event on August 13. The company is yet to confirm the arrival of the next generation of Google Pixel smartwatches. Earlier leaks have suggested some features of the anticipated smart wearable. A new report has now hinted at the different colourways and band options for the Pixel Watch 3, which is likely to come in two sizes — 41mm and 45mm.

Google Pixel Watch 3 Colour and Band Options (Expected)

According to a recent Android Headlines report, the 41mm version of the Google Pixel Watch 3 is tipped to be offered with ten interchangeable strap options, including Active Band, Active Sport Band, Woven Band, Stretch Band, Metal Mesh Band, Metal Links Band, Metal Slim Band, Two-tone Leather Band, Crafted Leather Band, and the Performance Loop Band.

The 45mm version of the Google Pixel Watch 3 is expected to support similar interchangeable band options excluding four designs — Stretch Band, Metal Mesh, Metal Slim and the Two-Tone Leather. The Performance Loop Band variant, for both sizes, is tipped to launch later this year in October.

The report has further detailed the colour options for each of these band styles. The Google Pixel Watch 3 case is also expected to get multiple colourways. The 41mm option will likely be available in a Champagne Gold Aluminium case paired with a Hazel band and in a Polished Silver Aluminium case alongside a Rose Quartz Band.

Meanwhile, the 45mm variant of the Google Pixel Watch 3, is expected to get a Matte Hazel Aluminium case with a Hazel band option. Both 41mm and 45mm versions are also tipped to come in a Matte Black Aluminium case paired with an Obsidian band, and a Polished Silver Aluminium case with Porcelain band variants.

The aforementioned report also added that the Google Pixel Watch 3 buyers may also get 6 months of free Fitbit Premium support as they did with previous models.

Google Pixel Watch 3 Features (Expected)

Previous reports have claimed that the Google Pixel Watch 3 may come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 SoC paired with an ultra-wideband (UWB) chipset. The 41mm and 45mm variants are tipped to carry 310mAh and 420mAh batteries, respectively. The smaller and larger versions are also expected to support 408 x 408 pixels and 456 x 456 pixels resolution, respectively. The purported smartwatch may also sport thinner bezels and a peak brightness of 2,000 nits.