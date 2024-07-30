Technology News
English Edition

Google Pixel Watch 3 Colour Options, Interchangeable Straps Leaked Ahead of Expected August 13 Launch

Google Pixel Watch 3 could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 July 2024 15:24 IST
Google Pixel Watch 3 Colour Options, Interchangeable Straps Leaked Ahead of Expected August 13 Launch

Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel Watch 3 is expected to succeed the Pixel Watch 2 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Google Pixel Watch 3 may arrive in 41mm and 45mm sizes
  • The smartwatch may be offered with up to 10 interchangeable strap options
  • The Google Pixel Watch 3 will likely carry an ultra-wideband (UWB) chip
Advertisement

Google Pixel Watch 3 is expected to launch alongside the Pixel 9 series of smartphones at the upcoming Made by Google event on August 13. The company is yet to confirm the arrival of the next generation of Google Pixel smartwatches. Earlier leaks have suggested some features of the anticipated smart wearable. A new report has now hinted at the different colourways and band options for the Pixel Watch 3, which is likely to come in two sizes — 41mm and 45mm. 

Google Pixel Watch 3 Colour and Band Options (Expected)

According to a recent Android Headlines report, the 41mm version of the Google Pixel Watch 3 is tipped to be offered with ten interchangeable strap options, including Active Band, Active Sport Band, Woven Band, Stretch Band, Metal Mesh Band, Metal Links Band, Metal Slim Band, Two-tone Leather Band, Crafted Leather Band, and the Performance Loop Band.

The 45mm version of the Google Pixel Watch 3 is expected to support similar interchangeable band options excluding four designs — Stretch Band, Metal Mesh, Metal Slim and the Two-Tone Leather. The Performance Loop Band variant, for both sizes, is tipped to launch later this year in October.

The report has further detailed the colour options for each of these band styles. The Google Pixel Watch 3 case is also expected to get multiple colourways. The 41mm option will likely be available in a Champagne Gold Aluminium case paired with a Hazel band and in a Polished Silver Aluminium case alongside a Rose Quartz Band.

Meanwhile, the 45mm variant of the Google Pixel Watch 3, is expected to get a Matte Hazel Aluminium case with a Hazel band option. Both 41mm and 45mm versions are also tipped to come in a Matte Black Aluminium case paired with an Obsidian band, and a Polished Silver Aluminium case with Porcelain band variants.

The aforementioned report also added that the Google Pixel Watch 3 buyers may also get 6 months of free Fitbit Premium support as they did with previous models.

Google Pixel Watch 3 Features (Expected)

Previous reports have claimed that the Google Pixel Watch 3 may come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 SoC paired with an ultra-wideband (UWB) chipset. The 41mm and 45mm variants are tipped to carry 310mAh and 420mAh batteries, respectively. The smaller and larger versions are also expected to support 408 x 408 pixels and  456 x 456 pixels resolution, respectively. The purported smartwatch may also sport thinner bezels and a peak brightness of 2,000 nits.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Pixel Watch 3, Google Pixel Watch 3 launch, Google Pixel Watch 3 specifications, Google Pixel Watch 3 series, Google
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Nothing Phone 2a Plus Design Revealed Officially Ahead of July 31 India Launch; Looks Similar to Phone 2a
Amy Hennig's Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra Will Be Published by Plaion

Related Stories

Google Pixel Watch 3 Colour Options, Interchangeable Straps Leaked Ahead of Expected August 13 Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Gives First Look at Phone 2a Plus Ahead of July 31 Launch
  2. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 Sale: Top Deals, Discounts Teased
  3. Redmi Pad Pro 5G Review: Pro-grade Tablet at an Affordable Price?
  4. Oppo A3x Price in India, Design, Specifications Surface Online
  5. Tissot T-Touch Connect Sport Review
  6. Realme 13 Pro 5G First Impressions
  7. Google Pixel 9 Series Will Be Launched in India on This Date
  8. Honor Magic 6 Pro India Launch Date, Design, Key Features Revealed
  9. Realme 13 Pro Series With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Chipset Launched in India
  10. Google Pixel Watch 3 Colours, Strap Options Leak Ahead of Expected Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 Sale Event Announced; Company Teases Upcoming Discounts, Offers and Deals
  2. OnePlus India Offers Free Screen Upgrade for Certain Models to Prevent Green Line Screen Defect: Report
  3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 Chipset for Entry-Level 5G Smartphones Debuts in India
  4. Realme Buds T310 TWS Earphones With 46dB Hybrid Noise Cancellation, IP55 Rating Launched in India
  5. Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Gets New Gameplay Trailer, Pre-Orders Now Live
  6. Lava Yuva Star 4G Renders Leaked Online, Said to Get 5,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  7. Realme Watch S2 With Up to 20 Days Battery Life, IP68 Rating Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. WhatsApp Announces Metro Card Recharge Facility Via Chatbot Across Delhi-NCR
  9. Crypto Scammers are Disguising as BlackRock Officials to Lure Potential Victims: Details
  10. Oppo A3x Price in India, Design, Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Get Dimensity 6300 SoC, 5,100mAh Battery
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »