Nothing Phone 2a Plus — the next offering from Carl Pei-led UK brand Nothing — will be launched on July 31 in India. Just a day ahead of the official debut, Nothing has given us our first look at the upcoming smartphone through a teaser image. The official image offers a full view of the back and suggests a dual-tone finish for the phone. It has a dual rear camera system as well. Earlier this week, Nothing confirmed that the Phone 2a Plus will come with two 50-megapixel rear cameras and a 50-megapixel front camera. Additionally, alleged images of the Nothing Phone 2a Plus and its retail box have surfaced online.

Nothing Phone 2a Plus design revealed

Nothing on Tuesday shared the design of its upcoming Nothing Phone 2a Plus on X. As mentioned, the handset seems to have a silver and grey dual-tone design with two horizontally arranged rear cameras. The image shows a similar design to Nothing Phone 2a which was launched in May this year. The new phone appears to retain the Glyph Interface with LED lights and textured outline.

Additionally, SmartPrix has shared alleged images of the Nothing Phone 2a Plus and its retail box. The retail package has a boxy design and it looks very similar to the Nothing Phone 2a except the "Plus" text.

Nothing Phone 2a Plus: What we know so far

Nothing previously confirmed that the Phone 2a Plus would pack the MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro chipset. It is teased to include two 50-megapixel rear cameras at the back and a 50-megapixel selfie camera. It will carry 12GB of RAM and the onboard memory can be virtually expanded up to 20GB with RAM Booster technology. It will pack Mali-G610 MC4 GPU.

As per past leaks, the Nothing Phone 2a Plus will be offered in black and grey colour options. It is likely to get a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is expected to carry a 5,000mAh battery with 50W wired fast charging support.