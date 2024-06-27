Technology News

OnePlus Watch 2R Global Variant Reportedly Spotted on FCC, BIS Websites

OnePlus Watch 2R will likely pack a 500mAh battery.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 June 2024 10:53 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Watch 2 (pictured) was unveiled at the MWC 2024 in February this year

Highlights
  • OnePlus Watch 2R moniker has not yet been officially confirmed
  • The smartwatch could come with global as well as Chinese variants
  • BIS listing of the OnePlus Watch 2R suggests an imminent India launch
OnePlus Watch 2R is likely in the works. It may soon launch across different global markets. The company has yet to confirm the moniker. An upcoming smartwatch model, that has now surfaced on several certification sites, is speculated to be the OnePlus Watch 2R. Several key features of the purported OnePlus smartwatch including a few design elements have appeared on the listings. It is expected to be a slightly altered version of the existing OnePlus Watch 2, which was unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in February.

OnePlus Watch 2R launch (expected)

A OnePlus smartwatch with the model number OPWWE234 was spotted on the FCC and 
Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) websites, spotted by MySmartPrice. Notably, tipster Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) recently hinted at the likely upcoming launch of the OnePlus Watch 2R in an X post. The report, therefore, speculated that the listed model could be this rumoured smartwatch.

The report adds that the OPWWE234 model number likely represents the global variant of the purported OnePlus Watch 2R. Another upcoming smartwatch with the model number OPWW234 recently surfaced on TENAA. The report suggests that this previously spotted model could be the Chinese variant of the watch.

The launch timeline of the OnePlus Watch 2R is not yet known. The several certifications hint that it may be unveiled soon. The BIS listing also suggests an imminent India launch. OnePlus is also launching a new Watch variant in China today. It is likely that the new variant could be available as Watch 2R globally. 

OnePlus Watch 2R features (expected)

The FCC listing suggests that the OnePlus Watch 2R is likely to carry a 500mAh battery with the model number BLW013, according to the report. The smartwatch is also said to support dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BDS, and NFC connectivity.

The design renders of the purported OnePlus Watch 2R seen on the FCC listing suggest that the watch may come with heart rate sensors placed at the bottom. The previously spotted listing suggests that the rumoured Chinese variant of the watch is likely to support e-SIM with LTE connectivity as well as 10W charging. 

Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
