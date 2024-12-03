WhatsApp will drop support for iOS 15 and older versions of Apple's operating system (iOS) for the iPhone next year, according to claims by a feature tracker. The list of iPhone models for which support is expected to discontinue includes legacy handsets such as the iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6, and iPhone 5S. Newer iPhone models running the latest version of iOS will remain compatible with WhatsApp.

WhatsApp Support for Older iPhone Models

According to feature tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is sending notifications to iPhone users running older iOS versions that it will drop support for their devices starting next year. At present, iOS 12 is the minimum software requirement for the instant messaging app to run on iPhone. However, it will be raised to iOS 15.1 from May 5, 2025. This potentially impacts legacy iPhone models like the iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6, and iPhone 5S — handsets launched more than a decade ago.

The message reads, “WhatsApp will stop supporting this version of iOS after 5 May 2025. Update to the latest version of iOS to continue using WhatsApp. WhatsApp will stop supporting this version of iOS after 5 May 2025. Please go to Settings > General, then tap Software Update to get the latest iOS version.”

Users have five months to update their devices to the latest iOS version, which is currently iOS 18.1, if supported. The only alternative is to switch to a newer device running the latest firmware. After the deadline ends, they will not be able to access WhatsApp on their devices, even if they are running a previous beta version of the app through the TestFlight program.

The report speculates that new APIs and improved technologies in the later versions of iOS are some of the reasons behind this decision. Following its implementation, the instant messaging platform may be able to roll out better app optimisation and new features which wasn't possible on devices running older operating systems.