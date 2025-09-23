Best Budget Soundbar Deals in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025

Technology News
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Budget Soundbars From JBL, Boat, Portronics and More

SBI debit and credit card holders can avail a 10 percent instant discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025..

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 September 2025 14:04 IST
Photo Credit: Zebronics

Amazon Sale 2025: Zeb-Juke Bar 9500WS Pro Dolby 5.1 Soundbar can be bought at Rs. 9,999

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is now live across India
  • Electronic products are offered at big discounts in the sale
  • Buyers can also leverage EMI plans, coupons, and exchange offers
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is now live across India, offering a wide range of products at significant discounts, along with exchange programs and extra benefits. Earlier, we covered deals on personal gadgets such as laptops, smartphones, tablets, and larger electronics like smart TVs. For those looking to enhance their home entertainment setup, this is an ideal opportunity. Here is a curated list of the best budget-friendly soundbar deals from leading brands.

In addition to availing discounts on several products during the sale, SBI debit and credit card holders can avail a 10 percent instant discount. Buyers can also leverage EMI plans, coupons, and exchange offers to further reduce costs and maximise savings, with some prices already reflecting these benefits.

While our previous coverage focused on smartphones, laptops, tablets, TWS earphones, and home appliances like refrigerators, air conditioners, and smart TVs, this roundup highlights some of the most attractive budget soundbar deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025.

During the ongoing Amazon sale, shoppers can grab the Zebronics Zeb-Juke BAR 9500WS Pro Dolby 5.1, originally priced at Rs. 48,999, for just Rs. 9,999, while the JBL Cinema SB271 Dolby Digital Soundbar is also available at Rs. 9,999, down from Rs. 18,999.

Similarly, the Boat Aavante Bar 3600/3500 500W sees a reduction from Rs. 44,990 to Rs. 8,489, and the Zebronics Juke BAR 4100 is now Rs. 5,299, down from Rs. 20,999.

Best Budget Soundbar Deals in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025

Product MRP Effective Sale Price Amazon Link
Zebronics Zeb-Juke BAR 9500WS PRO Dolby 5.1 Rs. 48,999 Rs. 9,999 Buy Now
JBL Cinema SB271 Dolby Digital Soundbar Rs. 18,999 Rs. 9,999 Buy Now
Boat Aavante Bar 3600/3500 500W Rs. 44,990 Rs. 8,489 Buy Now
Zebronics Juke BAR 4100 Soundbar Rs. 20,999 Rs. 5,299 Buy Now
Portronics Sound Slick 5 80W Bluetooth Wireless Soundbar Rs. 6,999 Rs. 3,299 Buy Now
Boat Aavante Bar 610 25W Rs. 5,990 Rs. 1,449 Buy Now
Zebronics Zeb-Vita Plus Mini 16W Soundbar Rs. 1,749 Rs. 999 Buy Now
Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon, Sale Offers 2025, Sale Offers, Amazon Sale
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
