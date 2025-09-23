Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is now live across India, offering a wide range of products at significant discounts, along with exchange programs and extra benefits. Earlier, we covered deals on personal gadgets such as laptops, smartphones, tablets, and larger electronics like smart TVs. For those looking to enhance their home entertainment setup, this is an ideal opportunity. Here is a curated list of the best budget-friendly soundbar deals from leading brands.

In addition to availing discounts on several products during the sale, SBI debit and credit card holders can avail a 10 percent instant discount. Buyers can also leverage EMI plans, coupons, and exchange offers to further reduce costs and maximise savings, with some prices already reflecting these benefits.

While our previous coverage focused on smartphones, laptops, tablets, TWS earphones, and home appliances like refrigerators, air conditioners, and smart TVs, this roundup highlights some of the most attractive budget soundbar deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025.

During the ongoing Amazon sale, shoppers can grab the Zebronics Zeb-Juke BAR 9500WS Pro Dolby 5.1, originally priced at Rs. 48,999, for just Rs. 9,999, while the JBL Cinema SB271 Dolby Digital Soundbar is also available at Rs. 9,999, down from Rs. 18,999.

Similarly, the Boat Aavante Bar 3600/3500 500W sees a reduction from Rs. 44,990 to Rs. 8,489, and the Zebronics Juke BAR 4100 is now Rs. 5,299, down from Rs. 20,999.

Best Budget Soundbar Deals in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025

Product MRP Effective Sale Price Amazon Link Zebronics Zeb-Juke BAR 9500WS PRO Dolby 5.1 Rs. 48,999 Rs. 9,999 Buy Now JBL Cinema SB271 Dolby Digital Soundbar Rs. 18,999 Rs. 9,999 Buy Now Boat Aavante Bar 3600/3500 500W Rs. 44,990 Rs. 8,489 Buy Now Zebronics Juke BAR 4100 Soundbar Rs. 20,999 Rs. 5,299 Buy Now Portronics Sound Slick 5 80W Bluetooth Wireless Soundbar Rs. 6,999 Rs. 3,299 Buy Now Boat Aavante Bar 610 25W Rs. 5,990 Rs. 1,449 Buy Now Zebronics Zeb-Vita Plus Mini 16W Soundbar Rs. 1,749 Rs. 999 Buy Now

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.