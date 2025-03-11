Technology News
Realme Buds Air 7 India Launch Date Set for March 19; Design, Colour Options and Features Revealed

Realme Buds Air 7 were initially launched in China in February.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 March 2025 18:36 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Buds Air 7 will come in Ivory Gold, Lavender Purple and Moss Green shades

  • Realme Buds Air 7 are claimed to offer up to 52dB ANC
  • With the case, the TWS earphones can last for up to 52 hours
  • The Realme Buds Air 7 will support 360-degree spatial audio
Realme Buds Air 7 will launch in India soon alongside the Realme P3 5G and the P3 Ultra 5G handsets. The company has confirmed the design and key features of the audio wearables. They are claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 52 hours. The TWS earphones were initially introduced in China in February. The India variant will share similarities with the Chinese counterpart. The upcoming TWS earphones will succeed the Realme Buds Air 6, which were unveiled in the country in May 2024.

Realme Buds Air 7 India Launch 

The Realme Buds Air 7 will launch in India on March 19 at 12pm IST, the company confirmed in an X post. The TWS earphones will be available in the country via Flipkart and the Realme India e-store.

Realme claims in a press release that the Buds Air 7 will boast a crystal alloy design. The earphones will have an IP55 dust and water resistance certification. The headsets will be offered in the country in Ivory Gold, Lavender Purple and Moss Green colour options. 

The Realme Buds Air 7 are claimed to offer up to 52dB adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC). They will offer a six-mic setup with call noise cancellation. The earphones will carry a 12.4mm deep bass driver with support for Hi-Res audio certification, 360-degree spatial audio and LHDC 5.0 technology.

Together with the case, the Realme Buds Air 7 can last for up to 52 hours, the company claimed. A quick charge of 10 minutes is said to offer a playback time of up to 10 hours.

In China, the Realme Buds Air 7 TWS earphones are priced at CNY 299 (roughly Rs. 3,600). Each earbud has a 62mAh battery, while the charging case packs a 480mAh cell. The earphones support dual device connectivity and up to 45ms low latency. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Realme Buds Air 7, Realme Buds Air 7 India Launch, Realme Buds Air 7 Features, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
