Realme Buds Air 7 will launch in India soon alongside the Realme P3 5G and the P3 Ultra 5G handsets. The company has confirmed the design and key features of the audio wearables. They are claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 52 hours. The TWS earphones were initially introduced in China in February. The India variant will share similarities with the Chinese counterpart. The upcoming TWS earphones will succeed the Realme Buds Air 6, which were unveiled in the country in May 2024.

Realme Buds Air 7 India Launch

The Realme Buds Air 7 will launch in India on March 19 at 12pm IST, the company confirmed in an X post. The TWS earphones will be available in the country via Flipkart and the Realme India e-store.

Realme claims in a press release that the Buds Air 7 will boast a crystal alloy design. The earphones will have an IP55 dust and water resistance certification. The headsets will be offered in the country in Ivory Gold, Lavender Purple and Moss Green colour options.

The Realme Buds Air 7 are claimed to offer up to 52dB adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC). They will offer a six-mic setup with call noise cancellation. The earphones will carry a 12.4mm deep bass driver with support for Hi-Res audio certification, 360-degree spatial audio and LHDC 5.0 technology.

Together with the case, the Realme Buds Air 7 can last for up to 52 hours, the company claimed. A quick charge of 10 minutes is said to offer a playback time of up to 10 hours.

In China, the Realme Buds Air 7 TWS earphones are priced at CNY 299 (roughly Rs. 3,600). Each earbud has a 62mAh battery, while the charging case packs a 480mAh cell. The earphones support dual device connectivity and up to 45ms low latency.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.