The Amazon Great Republic Day sale started on January 16
Non-prime members will get an SBI bank discount of 10 percent
Prime members will get up to 12.5 percent of bank discount
Amazon Great Republic Day sale 2026 has arrived as the first major sale event of the e-commerce platform this year. Ahead of India's Republic Day celebrations, the Seattle-based tech giant is offering big discounts and deals on a wide range of products across smartphones, laptops, tablets, earphones, speakers, smart TVs, and more. The company is also offering its Fire TV and Echo-branded products with lucrative offers. So, if you are looking for an Alexa-powered smart speaker or Fire TV Stick, this is a good time to make your purchase while saving some money.
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Deals and Offers Explained
While all shoppers will get the platform-based price cuts on a wide selection of products, the bank offers are different for those on the free tier and the Prime subscribers. When using an SBI credit card to make a transaction, non-Prime members will be able to get up to a 10 percent instant discount, whereas paying subscribers can save up to 12.5 percent on their total cart value. This can be availed a total of eight times during the offer period.
On top of that, shoppers will also get a one-time bonus bank discount based on the amount they're spending. This discount ranges from Rs. 500 off for spending more than Rs. 24,990 to a discount of Rs. 1,000 on a single order of Rs. 99,990 or more. Apart from this, individuals can also opt for no-cost EMI on eligible products, in case they want to spread out the expenses over a few months.
Amazon Sale: Top Deals on Echo and Fire TV Devices
