Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Deals on Air Conditioners From Voltas, Haier, LG, and More

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is offering an exclusive 12.5 percent instant discount with SBI credit cards.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 January 2026 15:38 IST
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Deals on Air Conditioners From Voltas, Haier, LG, and More

Photo Credit: Amazon/ Blue Star

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 offers Blue Star ACs at discounted prices.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Customers can save up to Rs. 31,000 during the Amazon sale
  • Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is offering exchange bonuses
  • Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 offers easy EMI options
Advertisement

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is live and offering various air conditioners from reputed brands, including LG, Haier, Voltas, Panasonic, Carrier, Hitachi, Lloyd, and Blue Star at discounted prices. The sale event, which celebrates India's 77th Republic Day, is also providing discounts on other electronics, like smartphones, laptops, TVs, cameras, wireless speakers, truly wireless stereo (TWS) headsets, and wearables. While the US-based e-commerce platform has yet to announce when the Great Republic Day Sale 2026 will conclude, it recently announced that the offer period will end on January 22. Products that you previously added to your wish list can now be purchased at relatively low prices.

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is allowing people who have been planning to buy a new air conditioner to maximise their savings by offering instant discounts of 12.5 percent and 10 percent to Prime members and non-Prime buyers with SBI credit cards, respectively. However, it is worth noting that the card discount can only be availed of for the first eight transactions. Meanwhile, the additional bonus discount of up to Rs. 1,000 can only be used once.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Best Deals on Air Conditioners

We have curated the best deals on air conditioners of different tonnage categories and energy saving ratings from brands like, LG, Haier, Voltas, Panasonic, Carrier, Hitachi, Lloyd, and Blue Star, that you can get before the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 concludes.

Apart from the direct price cuts, customers can also opt for easy EMI plans, cashback offers, and exchange bonuses. However, the prices given below include the bank discounts and exchange bonuses. Alternatively, you can also check out deals on thin and light laptops and the best discounts on washing machines.

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link
Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Rs. 58,400 Rs. 33,490 Buy Now
Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Rs. 60,100 Rs. 38,400 Buy Now
Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Rs. 70,100 Rs. 38,990 Buy Now
Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Rs. 62,990 Rs. 36,990 Buy Now
Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star Rs. 41,900 Rs. 26,440 Buy Now
Hitachi 2 Ton 3 Star Rs. 74,050 Rs. 42,499 Buy Now
LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Rs. 85,990 Rs. 41,989 Buy Now
Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Rs. 64,400 Rs. 39,990 Buy Now
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Rs. 67,990 Rs. 36,900 Buy Now
Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Rs. 59,200 Rs. 34,490 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026, Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, Amazon Sale, Amazon Discounts, Amazon Offers, Haier, Lloyd, Samsung, LG, Voltas, Amazon
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Bitcoin Enters Consolidation Phase as Crypto Investors Turn Cautious
Infinix Note Edge Launched With 6,500mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 7100 SoC

Related Stories

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Deals on Air Conditioners From Voltas, Haier, LG, and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Terminally Ill Fan May Be Able to Play GTA 6 Ahead of Release
  2. Viruses and Bacteria Evolve Differently in Space, ISS Study Finds
  3. Honor Magic 8 Pro Air, Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design Launched At These Prices
  4. Here's How Much the Realme P4 Power Could Cost in India
  5. Oakley Meta HSTN Smart Glasses Review
  6. Infinix Note Edge Debuts With MediaTek Dimensity 7100 , 6,500mAh Battery
  7. Arc Raiders Will Get Multiple New Maps This Year, Says Embark
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 May Sport a Smaller Crease Using This Technology
  9. Oppo K15 Turbo Pro Chipset, Display Details Revealed in New Leak
  10. Realme Neo 8 Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of January 22 Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Global RAM Shortage Is Reportedly Causing GPU, Storage Drive Prices to Skyrocket
  2. Viruses and Bacteria Evolve Differently in Space, ISS Study Finds
  3. Rockstar Games Said to Have Granted a Terminally Ill Fan's Wish to Play GTA 6
  4. Oppo K15 Turbo Series Tipped to Feature Built-in Cooling Fans; Oppo K15 Pro Model Said to Get MediaTek Chipset
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Said to Feature Dual Ultra-Thin Glass OLED Panel to Reduce Crease Visibility
  6. Honor Magic 8 Pro Air Launched Alongside Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design: Price, Specifications
  7. Realme Neo 8 Key Specifications Including 8,000mAh Battery, Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor Confirmed
  8. Astronomers Find Massive Iron-Rich Feature Lurking Under the Ring Nebula
  9. Asus Reportedly Halts Smartphone Launches ‘Temporarily’ to Focus on AI Robots, Smart Glasses
  10. JioHotstar Announces Monthly Subscription Plans Across Mobile, Super, and Premium Tiers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »