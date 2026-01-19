Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is live and offering various air conditioners from reputed brands, including LG, Haier, Voltas, Panasonic, Carrier, Hitachi, Lloyd, and Blue Star at discounted prices. The sale event, which celebrates India's 77th Republic Day, is also providing discounts on other electronics, like smartphones, laptops, TVs, cameras, wireless speakers, truly wireless stereo (TWS) headsets, and wearables. While the US-based e-commerce platform has yet to announce when the Great Republic Day Sale 2026 will conclude, it recently announced that the offer period will end on January 22. Products that you previously added to your wish list can now be purchased at relatively low prices.

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is allowing people who have been planning to buy a new air conditioner to maximise their savings by offering instant discounts of 12.5 percent and 10 percent to Prime members and non-Prime buyers with SBI credit cards, respectively. However, it is worth noting that the card discount can only be availed of for the first eight transactions. Meanwhile, the additional bonus discount of up to Rs. 1,000 can only be used once.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Best Deals on Air Conditioners

We have curated the best deals on air conditioners of different tonnage categories and energy saving ratings from brands like, LG, Haier, Voltas, Panasonic, Carrier, Hitachi, Lloyd, and Blue Star, that you can get before the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 concludes.

Apart from the direct price cuts, customers can also opt for easy EMI plans, cashback offers, and exchange bonuses. However, the prices given below include the bank discounts and exchange bonuses. Alternatively, you can also check out deals on thin and light laptops and the best discounts on washing machines.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.