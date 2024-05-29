Technology News

Bitcoin is currently trading at $68,768 (roughly Rs. 57.2 lakh) on foreign exchanges like CoinMarketCap.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 May 2024 12:06 IST
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Hovers Over $62,000, Solana Joins Ether, Tether in Losses

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Rodnae Productions

The overall crypto market cap, as of now, stands at $2.58 trillion

Highlights
  • Dogecoin, Shiba Inu saw gains
  • Cardano, Avalanche saw profits
  • Polygon, Litecoin recorded losses
The overall crypto chart showed the market trading rather flat today. Bitcoin on Wednesday, May 29 reflected a small gain of 1.28 percent. With this, Bitcoin is currently trading at $68,768 (roughly Rs. 57.2 lakh) on foreign exchanges like CoinMarketCap. Meanwhile, on national exchanges like WazirX, CoinDCX, and CoinSwitch, Bitcoin is trading around the price point of $71,770 (roughly Rs. 59.7 lakh). Market analysts have predicted that the upcoming US GDP Q announcement could induce more volatility in the market in the coming days.

“The crypto market has been volatile due to the news of Mt. Gox transferring BTC, causing many altcoins to fall. Bitcoin's short-term price action looking uncertain, though it remains strong and bullish in the higher time frame,” CoinDCX told Gadgets360.

Ether showed a price dip of 1.42 percent as per Gadgets360's crypto price chart. At the time of writing, Ether was trading at $3,861 (roughly Rs. 3.21 lakh) as per CoinMarketCap. The price of Ether is expected to see hikes in the coming days, following the approval of ETH ETFs in the US.

“As the launch of spot Ether ETFs approaches within the next two months, Ethereum bulls are reasserting their dominance. Daily trading volumes for Ethereum have also seen a substantial increase, rising by 68 percent to nearly $17 billion (roughly Rs. 1,41,554 crore). This renewed bullish sentiment appears to be driven by the anticipation of the ETF launch, indicating that investors are positioning themselves for potential further gains shortly,” the ZebPay trade desk told Gadgets360.

On Wednesday, more cryptocurrencies recorded small gains than losses on the price chart. Binance Coin, Ripple, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Cardano, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, Tron, and Near Protocol - all found their ways onto the profit-making side of the crypto chart.

Minor gains were also seen by Leo, Cosmos, Stellar, Bitcoin SV, and EOS Coin.

In the last 24 hours, the total market cap of the crypto sector rose by 1.70 percent. With this, its capitalisation has come to the mark of $2.58 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,14,83,982 crore).

Tether, Solana, Polkadot, Polygon, Litecoin, and Cronos emerged on the loss-making side of the crypto chart.

“The crypto market remained volatile with BTC and ETH witnessing marginal swings in their prices. The market is expected to remain volatile in the coming weeks due to uncertain macroeconomic conditions,” Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUcoin told Gadgets360.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
