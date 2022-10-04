After a day of trading lowly, majority cryptocurrencies stepped into Tuesday, October 4 with gains. Bitcoin, with a price hike of 1.96 percent, opened trading at $19,554 (roughly Rs. 15.80 lakh) as per Gadgets 360's crypto price tracker. Profits on a similar scale also hit Bitcoin on international exchanges. As per Binance and CoinMarketCap for instance, Bitcoin is trading at a price point of $19,596 (roughly Rs. 16 lakh) after garnering gains of up to 2.20 percent. Experts have predicted that if BTC prices exceed the price point of $20,000 (roughly Rs. 16.30 lakh), majority cryptocurrencies will see long-term recovery.

Ether reeled-in bigger gains than Bitcoin. Almost two weeks after the launch of Ethereum's eco-friendly upgrade called the Merge, ETH prices have touched the price point of $1,322 (roughly Rs. 1.07 lakh). As per Gadgets 360, ETH prices have spiked by 2.25 percent.

Majority altcoins followed BTC and ETH on the gain trail.

These include stablecoins such as Tether, Binance USD, and Ripple as well as other altcoins including Binance Coin, Cardano, Solana, Polkadot, and Polygon.

Meme coins Shiba Inu and Dogecoin also saw price hikes.

The global crypto market cap rose by 1.75 percent to reach the valuation of $943.77 billion (roughly Rs. 7,697 crore), as per CoinMarketCap.

Meanwhile, only Tron, Stellar, Bitcoin SV, and Terra emerged as loss-making altcoins.

Amid the prevailing market volatility and low-risk appetite among investors, the number of Bitcoin ATMs have also gone down globally. Nearly 800 ATMs were pulled out of the global crypto network in September alone.

