With a fresh lineup of movies and shows, this week's OTT releases promise entertainment across genres. From gripping crime thrillers to lighthearted comedies and intense dramas, there's something for every viewer. Notable releases include Dabba Cartel, a crime-drama series featuring Shabana Azmi, Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2 with Bobby Deol, and the legal spin-off Suits LA. Whether you prefer action, romance, or suspense, platforms like Netflix, JioHotstar, and Prime Video have plenty to offer. Here's what's streaming this week!

Top OTT Releases This Week ( Feb 17 - Feb 23)

Dabba Cartel

Release Date: February 28, 2025

February 28, 2025 Genre: Crime Thriller, Drama

Crime Thriller, Drama Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Cast: Shabana Azmi, Gajraj Rao, Jyothika, Nimisha Sajayan, Shalini Pandey, Anjali Anand, Sai Tamhankar, Jisshu Sengupta, Lillete Dubey, Bhupendra Singh Jadawat

A gripping crime thriller, Dabba Cartel is set in 1960s Bombay, where five ordinary women run a lunchbox delivery service with a hidden drug trafficking operation. As their business expands, they face intense challenges, rising ambitions, and dangerous rivalries. With an ensemble cast and a compelling narrative, this series blends suspense with period drama, making it a must-watch for crime enthusiasts.

Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2

Release Date: February 27, 2025

February 27, 2025 Genre: Crime, Thriller, Drama

Crime, Thriller, Drama Where to Watch: Amazon MX Player

Amazon MX Player Cast: Bobby Deol, Tridha Choudhury, Aaditi Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Darshan Kumar, Sachin Shroff, Anurita Jha, Rajeev Siddharta

The much-awaited continuation of Ek Badnaam Aashram returns with even higher stakes. Baba Nirala's empire faces threats from within as Pammi seeks revenge against the corrupt leader. She joins hands with Bhopa Swami to dismantle the deceitful institution. Packed with gripping twists and power struggles, this season keeps viewers at the edge of their seats.

Ziddi Girls

Release Date: February 27, 2025

February 27, 2025 Genre: Coming-of-Age, Drama

Coming-of-Age, Drama Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Cast: Revathy, Nandita Das, Simran, Nandish Singh Sandhu, Anupriya Caroli, Atiya Tara Nayak, Deeya Damini, Umang Bhadana, Zina Ali

Set in the all-girls Matilda House College in Delhi, Ziddi Girls follows five determined young women fighting against conservative rules imposed by their strict principal. These rebellious students challenge outdated norms while navigating friendships, personal growth, and their own aspirations. The series offers a powerful mix of youthful energy, resilience, and social change.

Love Under Construction

Release Date: February 28, 2025

February 28, 2025 Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Where to Watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Cast: Neeraj Madhav, Aju Varghese, Gouri G. Kishan, Anand Manmadhan, Ann Saleem, Ganga Meera, Kiran Peethambaran, Manju Sree Nair, Saheer Mohammed

This Malayalam rom-com follows Vinod, an Indian expatriate working in the Gulf, as he tries to build his dream home in Kerala. However, construction challenges, societal pressures, and relationship troubles with his girlfriend Gouri complicate his journey. Love Under Construction presents a heartwarming and humorous tale of love, aspirations, and the obstacles life throws in the way.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam

Release Date: March 1, 2025

March 1, 2025 Genre: Action, Comedy

Action, Comedy Where to Watch: Zee5

Zee5 Cast: Daggubati Venkatesh, Aishwarya Rajesh, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Anil Ravipudi, Vijaykrishna Naresh, Sai Kumar, VTV Ganesh, Upendra Limaye, Babloo Prithiveeraj, Rajendra Prasad, Anantha Sriram, Srinivasa Reddy, Rajitha, Amit Tiwari, Muralidhar Goud, Srikanth Iyengar, Satya Prakash, Sarvadaman D. Banerjee

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, this Telugu action-comedy follows a retired police officer assigned to find a missing businessman. His mission becomes hilariously complicated when his ex-girlfriend enters the picture, and his wife grows suspicious of his activities. A perfect blend of humor, action, and family drama, Sankranthiki Vasthunam promises an entertaining cinematic experience.

Kudumbasthan

Release Date: February 28, 2025

February 28, 2025 Genre: Family, Comedy

Family, Comedy Where to Watch: Zee5

Zee5 Cast: Manikandan K., Naveen, Saanve Megghana, Guru Somasundaram, Rajendran, R. Sunder Rajan, Balaji Sakthivel, Mohan Ram, Jensan Diwakar, Abhilash, Manikchand, R. Sundarajan, Prasanna Balachandran, Jenson Dhivakar, Amir.

A heartwarming family comedy, Kudumbasthan explores the complexities of relationships within a household. The protagonist juggles his duties as a son, husband, and family man, dealing with everyday misunderstandings and challenges. With relatable themes and lighthearted moments, this film is an ideal watch for those who enjoy family-oriented stories.

Suits LA

Release Date: February 24th

February 24th Genre: Legal Drama

Legal Drama Where to Watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Cast: Stephen Amell, Lex Scott Davis, Josh McDermitt, Bryan Greenberg, Troy Winbush, Alice Lee, Rachelle Goulding, Azita Ghanizada, Gabriel Macht, Victoria Justice, Maggie Grace, Matt Letscher, Sofia Pernas, Carson A. Egan, John Amos

Suits LA is a spin-off of the popular legal drama. Stephen Amell stars as Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York who moves to Los Angeles to start a law firm specializing in criminal and entertainment law. As he rises in his field, a crisis forces him into a difficult decision that challenges his career and principles.

