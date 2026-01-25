Technology News
Raakaasa OTT Release Details: What You Need to Know About Niharika Konidela’s Horror Fantasy Film

Raakaasa is a fantasy-thriller centered on a girl who believes her "bad luck" is a constant companion rather than a bad omen.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 25 January 2026 19:00 IST
Raakaasa OTT Release Details: What You Need to Know About Niharika Konidela's Horror Fantasy Film

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Pink Elephant Pictures

When ancient shadows wake, a mortal dares to challenge the divine in Raakaasa

  • Sangeeth Shobhan reunites with director Manasa Sharma for a mythological
  • Raakaasa releases in theatres on April 3, 2026, followed by a Netflix OTT
  • The film blends fantasy, mythology, humour, and adventure with eerie unde
Raakaasa is an upcoming Telugu thriller movie featuring Sangeeth Shobhan and Nayan Sarika in pivotal roles. The movie was officially announced as part of Netflix's 2026 South Indian films' slate. Raakaasa is a gripping story of atyasa (greed) and prateekaram (revenge), directed by Manasa Sharma. The movie will hit the silver screen soon as it has been scheduled for theatrical release.

When and Where to Watch

The movie has been scheduled for theatrical release in April 3rd, 2026. After its theatrical run ends, it will be available for streaming on Netflix.

Trailer and Plot

So far, only one poster featuring an eerie background has been released on social media, sparking a great deal of curiosity. The trailer for Raakaasa is expected soon; however, it is already known that the plot draws inspiration from mythological events.

The film is a fantasy-thriller centered on a girl who believes her "bad luck" is a constant companion rather than a bad omen. Blending mysticism with humor and adventure, the movie promises an intelligent mix of comedy and mythological elements.

Cast and Crew

The fantasy-comedy Raakaasaa is written and directed by Manasa Sharma, marking her debut as a feature film director. Produced by Niharika Konidela and Umesh Kumar Bansal under the banners of Pink Elephant Pictures and Zee Studios, the film features Sangeeth Shobhan and Nayan Sarika in the lead roles.

The project also features a supporting cast including Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, and Ashish Vidyarthi.

Reception

Raakaasa is an upcoming movie, so there is no IMDb rating for it yet. However, there is a buzz on social media after its poster was released.

 

