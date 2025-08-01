Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Vacuum Cleaners

Amazon's Great Freedom Festival 2025 is now underway in India, providing significant price cuts across a wide range of product categories. The sale officially began at 12pm on July 31 for all users, while Prime members had early access starting midnight. From smartphones and laptops to smart TVs and home appliances, several items are available at discounted rates in this Independence Day-themed annual sale. Additionally, vacuum cleaners are being offered with discounts of up to 75 percent.

Brands like Eureka Forbes, Dreame, and Philips are selling their products with top-notch vacuuming performance in the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 sale. Robot vacuum cleaners with high suction power, inbuilt voice control, self-empty and self-cleaning features, and oscillating mop pads with extendable capability are also listed with price cuts.

Besides the general discounts, users can take advantage of exchange discounts and additional coupon-based offers. Amazon has associated with SBI Cards to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using their credit cards and EMI transactions. Shoppers can also enjoy Amazon Pay-based offers. The online marketplace is providing cash on delivery options and an easy return facility for buyers. Amazon Pay ICICI credit card holders can get up to five percent cashback during the sale. Similarly, Amazon Pay UPI users are also eligible for up to five percent cashback on transactions.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Here Are Our Top Picks for the Best Deals on Vacuum Cleaners on Amazon Right Now

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.