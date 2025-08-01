Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Vacuum Cleaners

Amazon is offering an instant discount of up to 10 percent for purchases made using SBI Cards.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 1 August 2025 17:49 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Vacuum Cleaners

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 started on July 31

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 sale is currently live in India
  • The sale officially began at 12pm on July 31 for all users
  • Vacuum cleaners are offered with discounts of up to 75 percent
Advertisement

Amazon's Great Freedom Festival 2025 is now underway in India, providing significant price cuts across a wide range of product categories. The sale officially began at 12pm on July 31 for all users, while Prime members had early access starting midnight. From smartphones and laptops to smart TVs and home appliances, several items are available at discounted rates in this Independence Day-themed annual sale. Additionally, vacuum cleaners are being offered with discounts of up to 75 percent.

Brands like Eureka Forbes, Dreame, and Philips are selling their products with top-notch vacuuming performance in the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 sale. Robot vacuum cleaners with high suction power, inbuilt voice control, self-empty and self-cleaning features, and oscillating mop pads with extendable capability are also listed with price cuts. 

Besides the general discounts, users can take advantage of exchange discounts and additional coupon-based offers. Amazon has associated with SBI Cards to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using their credit cards and EMI transactions. Shoppers can also enjoy Amazon Pay-based offers. The online marketplace is providing cash on delivery options and an easy return facility for buyers. Amazon Pay ICICI credit card holders can get up to five percent cashback during the sale. Similarly, Amazon Pay UPI users are also eligible for up to five percent cashback on transactions.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Here Are Our Top Picks for the Best Deals on Vacuum Cleaners on Amazon Right Now

Product MRP Effective Sale Price Amazon Link
Eureka Forbes SmartClean Rs. 46,800 Rs. 32,500  Buy Now
Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner  Rs.1,79,999 Rs. 24,999 Buy Now
Philips PowerPro FC9352/01 Rs. 11,995 Rs. 8,074  Buy Now
Evovacs Deebot N20 Pro Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Rs. 26,999 Rs. 99,900 Buy Now
Eureka Forbes Ultimo Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner  Rs. 9,999 Rs. 5,999  Buy Now
Bissell Portable Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner Rs. 55,499  Rs. 15,990  Buy Now
Agaro Supreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Rs. 29,999 Rs. 13,999 Buy Now
Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S  Rs. 14,249 Rs. 19,999 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025, Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale, Amazon Great Freedom Festival, Amazon
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Air Conditioners
Apple Revenue Forecast Beats Estimates, Tariff Costs Projected at $1.1 Billion

Related Stories

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Vacuum Cleaners
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V60 5G India Launch Date, Colour Options and Key Features Revealed
  2. Apple 'Very Open' to Acquire AI Companies, Increase Funds: Report
  3. Vivo X200 FE Review: Come for Compact Design, Stay for Camera
  4. OnePlus 11 5G Gets New OxygenOS 15 Update in India
  5. OTT Releases This Week (July 28 - August 2): Housefull 5, Sitaare Zameen Par, Thammudu, Chief of War, and More
  6. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Rolls Out 5G Services in These Nine Cities
  7. Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025 to Start Tonight; Smartphone Deals Teased
  8. Vivo V60 5G Listed on NBTC Site Ahead of August 12 Launch
  9. Amazon Freedom Sale 2025 LIVE: Top Laptop and Mobile Discounts on Day 2
  10. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Bluetooth Speakers
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Revenue Forecast Beats Estimates, Tariff Costs Projected at $1.1 Billion
  2. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Wants to Place Advertisements in Multiturn Conversations With Alexa+
  3. Square Enix Announces Octopath Traveler 0 at Nintendo Direct, Launch Set for December
  4. Vivo V60 5G Bags NBTC Certification Ahead of August 12 India Launch
  5. OnePlus 11 5G Gets New OxygenOS 15 Update in India With New Features, Latest Security Patch
  6. Vivo V60 5G India Launch Date Set for August 12; Colour Options and Key Features Revealed
  7. ChatGPT’s Shared Conversations Were Reportedly Discoverable on Google Search, OpenAI Calls It Experiment
  8. BSNL Freedom Offer With 2GB Daily Data, Unlimited Calls for 30 Days Announced
  9. Samsung Exynos 2600 Confirmed to Be the First Chipset Built on 2nm GAA Process
  10. Battlefield 6 Multiplayer and Gameplay Revealed, Launch Set for October 10
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »