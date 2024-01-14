Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024, that began in India on January 13, will close on January 18. It overlaps with Flipkart's Republic Day Sale that kicked off on January 14. Both e-commerce sites are, therefore, presently offering an extensive range of items, including several electronic gadgets like smartphones, PCs, laptops, tablets, etc. at discounted rates. Shoppers can also enjoy additional bank and other miscellaneous offers which can help them buy a product at a significantly lower price than its usual market price. In the table below, we have listed all Redmi smartphones that are available with great discounts during the sale.

Shoppers have the opportunity to increase their savings beyond the already discounted rates by taking advantage of various bank promotions. For instance, individuals holding SBI cards can benefit from an extra 10 percent instant discount at the time of purchase on both credit card transactions and EMI plans, subject to certain conditions. For customers using Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards during the purchase, welcome points and a cashback of up to 5 percent are also on the table. In addition to these, some items are also eligible for exchange offers, which can further lower their effective price.

Following are some of the top deals on Redmi smartphones you should grab before the Amazon Great Republic Day 2024 sale ends:

