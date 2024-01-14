Technology News

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: All Redmi Smartphone Deals Listed

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 will end on January 18.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 14 January 2024 15:57 IST
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: All Redmi Smartphone Deals Listed

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Note 13 5G (pictured) was launched in India on January 14

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 is offering big discounts
  • The sale started on January 13 and overlap's with Flipkart's sale
  • Customers can also avail of no-cost EMI on select payment options
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024, that began in India on January 13, will close on January 18. It overlaps with Flipkart's Republic Day Sale that kicked off on January 14. Both e-commerce sites are, therefore, presently offering an extensive range of items, including several electronic gadgets like smartphones, PCs, laptops, tablets, etc. at discounted rates. Shoppers can also enjoy additional bank and other miscellaneous offers which can help them buy a product at a significantly lower price than its usual market price. In the table below, we have listed all Redmi smartphones that are available with great discounts during the sale.

Shoppers have the opportunity to increase their savings beyond the already discounted rates by taking advantage of various bank promotions. For instance, individuals holding SBI cards can benefit from an extra 10 percent instant discount at the time of purchase on both credit card transactions and EMI plans, subject to certain conditions. For customers using Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards during the purchase, welcome points and a cashback of up to 5 percent are also on the table. In addition to these, some items are also eligible for exchange offers, which can further lower their effective price. 

Following are some of the top deals on Redmi smartphones you should grab before the Amazon Great Republic Day 2024 sale ends:

Product MRP Effective Deal Price
Redmi Note 13 5G Rs. 20,999 Rs. 16,999
Redmi 12 5G Rs. 19,999 Rs. 11,999
Redmi 13C 5G Rs. 13,999 Rs. 9,999
Redmi 12C Rs. 13,999 Rs. 6,999
Redmi A2 Rs. 9,999 Rs. 5,299

Redmi 12 5G

Redmi 12 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • 5G on a budget
  • Multiple RAM and storage variants
  • Main, selfie camera deliver good daylight performance
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • Display isn't legible under harsh lighting
  • No ultra-wide camera
  • Bloatware in MIUI
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G review
Display 6.79-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2460x1080 pixels
Bitwise Says Its Bitcoin ETF Collected Highest Inflow on First Trading Day

