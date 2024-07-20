The ongoing sale are offering various electronic items at discounted prices
Highlights
Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale will last till 11:59pm IST on July 21
The sale is extended to a number of non-electronic products as well
The discount deals are exclusive to Amazon Prime members
Advertisement
Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale is currently live in India. The sale began at midnight on July 20 and will last till July 21. The leading e-commerce site offers big discounts on a wide range of items, including fashion products, home furnishings and electronic gadgets. Products like action cameras, security cameras, and related accessories are available for purchase at considerably lower prices than usual. Here, we have compiled a list of the best deals on these cameras and accessories you can grab during the ongoing sale.
Customers can avail of additional coupon discounts and bank offers over the discounted prices. ICICI Bank debit and credit card holders, alongside SBI credit card holders, can get a 10 percent additional discount. Amazon Pay UPI, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card, or Amazon Pay Balance may also be eligible for cashback rewards. Readers should note that the deal prices listed below are inclusive of some of these offers. It is also worth mentioning that the additional benefits are subject to terms and conditions.