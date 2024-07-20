Technology News

Amazon Pay UPI, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card, or Amazon Pay Balance may also be eligible for cashback rewards.

Updated: 20 July 2024 16:02 IST
The ongoing sale are offering various electronic items at discounted prices

Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale is currently live in India. The sale began at midnight on July 20 and will last till July 21. The leading e-commerce site offers big discounts on a wide range of items, including fashion products, home furnishings and electronic gadgets. Products like action cameras, security cameras, and related accessories are available for purchase at considerably lower prices than usual. Here, we have compiled a list of the best deals on these cameras and accessories you can grab during the ongoing sale.

Customers can avail of additional coupon discounts and bank offers over the discounted prices. ICICI Bank debit and credit card holders, alongside SBI credit card holders, can get a 10 percent additional discount. Amazon Pay UPI, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card, or Amazon Pay Balance may also be eligible for cashback rewards. Readers should note that the deal prices listed below are inclusive of some of these offers. It is also worth mentioning that the additional benefits are subject to terms and conditions.

Notably, all the deals listed below are also exclusive to Amazon Prime members. This means that a customer will have to use an account with an Amazon Prime membership to access these offers.

Best Action Camera, Security Camera and Accessory Deals During Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale

Product Name MRP Effective Sale Price
Fujifilm X-S20 (with lens) Rs. 1,47,999 Rs. 1,29,999
Sigma 24-70Mm lens Rs. 1,06,800 Rs. 77,490
Sony ZV1 Combo Rs. 77,990 Rs. 52,990
Insta360 action camera Rs. 49,999 Rs. 35,240
GoPro Hero 12 Rs. 40,000 Rs. 32,490
DJI OSMO Mobile 6 gimbal Rs. 17,999 Rs. 11,241
Amazon Basics Gimbal Rs. 14,999 Rs. 5,219
Tapo C200 2MP Camera Rs. 3,200 Rs. 1,499
Imou Ranger2 2MP Camera Rs. 7,500 Rs. 1,199
Airline Systems Across Airports Working Normally After Global IT Outage, Minister Says

Comment
