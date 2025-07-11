Technology News
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Best Early Deals Currently Live on TWS Earphones

SBI and ICICI Bank cardholders can get an extra 10 percent discount during the sale.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 July 2025 16:19 IST
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Best Early Deals on TWS Earphones

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Best Early Deals on TWS Earphones

  • Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 will last for three days
  • Its the website's biggest Prime Day sale yet
  • Shoppers will be able to enjoy discount coupons, exchange offers
Amazon Prime Day sale for 2025 will commence on July 12 at midnight and last through July 14. This three-day sale marks the e-commerce site's longest Prime Day sale ever. The online retailer will offer a wide range of items at discounted rates during the sale. Customers will be able to avail of additional benefits like bank offers and exchange discounts to lower the effective prices of some products. Ahead of the sale, Amazon has announced some early deals on select items.

We have already told you about some of the best early deals on smart TVs and home appliances before the beginning of the Amazon Prime Day sale 2025. Among personal electronic items, we have compiled lists of the top early deals on tablets, laptops, and smartphones. Now we bring to you some of the best early deals on TWS earphones that you should check out before the sale starts.

In addition to the discounted Amazon Prime Day sale prices listed below, shoppers can take advantage of extra savings through discount coupons, exchange offers, and bank promotions. SBI and ICICI Bank credit and debit cardholders can get a 10 percent additional discount. Buyers can also get lucrative no-cost EMI options for ease of payment.

The OnePlus Buds 4, launched in India earlier this week, are listed on Amazon with an MRP of Rs. 6,499. They can now be bought at an effective price of less than Rs. 5,999, inclusive of additional offers. The JBL Tune Beam 2 can also be bought at less than Rs. 5,499, with select cashback offers and bank discounts.

Best Early Deals on TWS Earphones During Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025

Product MRP Effective Sale Price Amazon Link
Noise Master Buds Rs. 7,999 Rs. 6,999 Buy Now
OnePlus Buds 4 Rs. 6,499 Rs. 5,999 Buy Now
JBL Tune Beam 2 Rs. 11,999 Rs. 5,499 Buy Now
OnePlus Buds 3 Rs. 6,499 Rs. 4,299 Buy Now
Realme Buds Air 7 Rs. 4,999 Rs. 2,799 Buy Now
OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro Rs. 3,699 Rs. 2,599 Buy Now
OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Rs. 2,799 Rs. 1,899 Buy Now
Realme Buds T310 Rs. 3,999 Rs. 1,799 Buy Now
OnePlus Nord Buds 2r Rs. 2,999 Rs. 1,549 Buy Now
Boat Airdopes 300 Rs. 6,490 Rs. 1,098 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale, Amazon Sale, Amazon
