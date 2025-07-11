Amazon Prime Day sale for 2025 will commence on July 12 at midnight and last through July 14. This three-day sale marks the e-commerce site's longest Prime Day sale ever. The online retailer will offer a wide range of items at discounted rates during the sale. Customers will be able to avail of additional benefits like bank offers and exchange discounts to lower the effective prices of some products. Ahead of the sale, Amazon has announced some early deals on select items.

We have already told you about some of the best early deals on smart TVs and home appliances before the beginning of the Amazon Prime Day sale 2025. Among personal electronic items, we have compiled lists of the top early deals on tablets, laptops, and smartphones. Now we bring to you some of the best early deals on TWS earphones that you should check out before the sale starts.

In addition to the discounted Amazon Prime Day sale prices listed below, shoppers can take advantage of extra savings through discount coupons, exchange offers, and bank promotions. SBI and ICICI Bank credit and debit cardholders can get a 10 percent additional discount. Buyers can also get lucrative no-cost EMI options for ease of payment.

The OnePlus Buds 4, launched in India earlier this week, are listed on Amazon with an MRP of Rs. 6,499. They can now be bought at an effective price of less than Rs. 5,999, inclusive of additional offers. The JBL Tune Beam 2 can also be bought at less than Rs. 5,499, with select cashback offers and bank discounts.

Best Early Deals on TWS Earphones During Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.