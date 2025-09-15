Technology News
iOS 26 to Be Available Today: Here Are 6 Biggest New Features to Try First

iOS 26 introduces Apple Games, a new app that serves as a central hub for all your games

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 September 2025 17:08 IST
iOS 26 to Be Available Today: Here Are 6 Biggest New Features to Try First

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models come with iOS 26 pre-installed

Highlights
  • iOS 26 will be available to download today
  • iOS 26 also includes updated Apple Intelligence features
  • The update brings smarter features to the Phone and Messages apps
iOS 26 is set to release on Monday, months after it was showcased by Apple alongside iPadOS 26 in June during its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). Apple announced the iOS 26 release date last week, during its 'Awe Dropping' hardware launch event. iOS 26 will be available on the new iPhone 17 series and will be released as an update for compatible devices. The new iOS 26 update introduces Apple's new Liquid Glass design language, a dedicated Games app, and fresh Visual Intelligence features that enhance user experience with AI-driven capabilities.

Here Are the Biggest New Features to Try First on iOS 26

Apple's iOS 26 update introduces a refreshed lock and home screen experience, with a focus on personalisation and visual depth. The standout update is the new Liquid Glass design language, which brings a translucent design across the UI. Here are the best features to try first on the new operating system.

1. Liquid Glass UI

iOS 26 is bringing a new Liquid Glass interface for iPhone models. The new design features translucent layered effects across system apps, widgets, controls, navigation, and notifications. It offers a fluid look for the devices and offers customisation options. It extends to the Home Screen and Lock Screen as well. Liquid Glass UI marks one of the most noticeable design shifts in recent iOS history.

2. Visual Intelligence

Visual Intelligence is among the most worthwhile features of iOS 26. This new on-device AI tool helps with image generation and notification summaries across apps. It works similarly to a reverse Google image search, as it allows users to search and take action on anything they're viewing across apps. Users can ask ChatGPT questions about what they're looking at onscreen to learn more, as well as search Google, Etsy, or other supported apps to find similar images and products. It also lets users create calendar entries when they photograph dates and times.

3. Games App

In iOS 26, the Games App functions as a dedicated hub for all the games. It tracks playtime, major events and updates, achievements, and integrates with Game Center. It allows users to compete with friends in score-based showdowns with Challenges, and offers access to Apple Arcade.

4. Live Translation

Live Translation is a standout feature of iOS 26 that helps to bridge language barriers instantly. It lets users have real-time conversations via phone call or text with someone who speaks a different language. This could be especially useful for travellers, international business calls, or even customer support scenarios. Live Translation is integrated into Messages, FaceTime, and Phone.

5. Polls in Messages

iOS 26 enhances group conversations by introducing the ability to create polls directly within chats. Users can start a poll in group messages, and everyone in the chat can add their own options and vote. Users can also generate backgrounds that fit their conversation with Image Playground.

6. Lock Screen with Spatial Wallpapers

iOS 26 offers a vibrant Lock Screen with 3D wallpaper effects. The time adapts to the available space in an image, and spatial scenes bring wallpapers to life with a 3D effect when users move their iPhone.

Beyond the listed features, iOS 26 also includes new Apple Intelligence functionalities. The update brings smarter features to the Phone and Messages apps, improves CarPlay, Apple Music, Maps, and Wallet.

As mentioned, the new  iPhone 17,  iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models come with iOS 26 pre-installed. iPhone SE (2nd generation) or later are eligible for the new operating system.

Users can head to Settings > General > Software Update and download and follow the instructions to install the latest update. They are advised to connect their iPhone to a power source until the update finishes installing.

Further reading: iOS 26, iOS 26 Features, iOS 26 Update, Apple, iPhone 17
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Zepto Fastest Sale Ever: Apple AirPods 4 Price Drops to Rs 9,999; Check Top Deals on Electronics, Accessories
London Stock Exchange Completes First Blockchain-Powered Fundraising via DMI Platform

iOS 26 to Be Available Today: Here Are 6 Biggest New Features to Try First
