iPhone Users Outside the US Can Now Access Apple Intelligence Features in iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 3

iPhone users outside the US can now try out Apple Intelligence features by changing the iPhone language to English (US) as well as that of Siri.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 August 2024 17:16 IST
iOS 18 also adds support for app icon customisation with colour tinting for icons

Highlights
  • Apple recently released iOS 18 Developer beta 3 update
  • iPhone users outside the US can access Apple Intelligence features
  • iOS 18 is expected to be rolled out publicly next month
Apple Intelligence – the suite of artificial intelligence (AI) features for Apple devices – was showcased at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 on June 10. In subsequent weeks, the Cupertino-based tech giant rolled out several of its AI-powered features via iOS 18 developer beta updates but only in the US. However, that has now changed and users worldwide can try out some Apple Intelligence features on the latest iOS 18.1 developer beta 3 features.

Apple Intelligence on iOS 18.1

According to Apple's release notes following the rollout of the third developer beta updates of iOS 18.1 and macOS 15.1, iPhone users outside the US can now try out Apple Intelligence features. This works by changing the iPhone language to English (US) as well as that of Siri.

Prior to the update, users had to change their iPhone model's region to the US to get access to Apple Intelligence, but that is not the case anymore. According to 9to5Mac, AI-powered writing tools such as summarisation and others only work in the English language. Furthermore, users in China and the EU are still reportedly unable to access Apple's AI suite.

It is important to note that this change has only been introduced with the iOS 18.1 developer beta 3 update. Gadgets 360 staff members were unable to verify the availability of Apple Intelligence following the iOS 18 Public Beta 6 update that was rolled out recently.

Apple Intelligence Features

Apple Intelligence brings big upgrades to Siri, making it more conversational. It is also said to get On-Screen Awareness for improved responses. One of the most recent introductions is the ‘Clean Up' feature. It works similarly to the object removal feature on other handsets such as the Google Pixel 9 and Samsung Galaxy S24 series, removing objects and people from a photo.

However, some Apple Intelligence features, such as text-generation and formatting tools powered by ChatGPT, are said to be introduced later this year. Notably, iOS 18 is expected to be widely rolled out to iPhone users after the launch of the iPhone 16 series, which is scheduled to take place on September 9.

Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S24

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Capable processor
  • Good overall camera performance
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Recycled design
  • AI features free till 2025
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Further reading: Apple intelligence, Iphone 16, iOS 18, iOS 18 update, iOS 18 features
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
