The Google Pixel 10 series has finally been launched in India and globally. Google took the wraps off its latest smartphone series at the Made by Google event held in New York on August 20. As part of its latest flagship smartphone lineup, the tech giant has introduced four models — Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Along with the global markets, all of the handsets will also be making their way to India.

As always, the Pixel 10 is the most affordable among the bunch, while the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is again the most expensive Pixel on sale this year. Here is your complete guide to the new Pixel 10 series.

Google Pixel 10 Series Price in India

The price of the Google Pixel 10 in India is set at Rs. 79,999. The handset is sold in Indigo, Frost, Lemongrass, and Obsidian shades.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL are priced at Rs. 1,09,999 and Rs. 1,24,999, respectively. They are offered in Jade, Moonstone, and Obsidian colourways, with the Pro model also having an additional Porcelain variant.

All of the handsets are available in a single 256GB storage variant in India. They are available for pre-order beginning today via Google e-Store and authorised retail partners. Deliveries of the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL will commence on August 28, as per the company.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold has been launched with 256GB of storage, in a Moonstone colour option. It is priced at Rs. 1,72,999. However, the company remains tight-lipped with regards to its availability in the Indian market.

Model Name Price in India Colour Options More Information Google Pixel 10 Rs. 79,999 Indigo, Frost, Lemongrass, Obsidian Read more Google Pixel 10 Pro Rs. 1,09,999 Jade, Moonstone, Obsidian, Porcelain Read more Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Rs. 1,24,999 Jade, Moonstone, Obsidian Read more Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Rs. 1,72,999 Moonstone Read more Apart from smartphones, Google has also launched the Pixel Watch 4, priced at Rs. 39,900 for the 41mm (Wi-Fi) variant and Rs. 43,900 for the 45mm size. Meanwhile, the new Pixel Buds 2a are priced at Rs. 12,999.

Google Pixel 10 Series Offers

As per Google, customers can avail of an instant cashback of Rs. 7,000 on the purchase of Pixel 10 via select bank cards. There is also an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 5,000 on the handset. Meanwhile, Pixel 10 Pro or Pixel 10 Pro XL purchases can be clubbed with a Rs. 10,000 instant cashback offer.

Further, customers can avail of no-cost EMI offers if they do not wish to pay the full price of the Pixel device upfront. However, please note that the aforementioned offers are only valid for purchases made through the Google Store.

Google says Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL owners will also receive a 12-month complimentary subscription to Google's AI Pro plan, worth Rs. 19,500.