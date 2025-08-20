Technology News
English Edition

Google Pixel 10 Price in India: Your Complete Guide to the New Pixel 10 Series

Google Pixel 10 Price in India: The Pixel 10 series starts at Rs. 79,999.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 20 August 2025 22:57 IST
Google Pixel 10 Price in India: Your Complete Guide to the New Pixel 10 Series

Photo Credit: Google

All of the models in the Pixel 10 series now sport a triple rear camera system

Highlights
  • Pre-orders of the Google Pixel 10 series in India have commenced
  • The handsets can be purchased via Google Store and retail partners
  • Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL buyers get free Google AI Pro subscription
Advertisement

The Google Pixel 10 series has finally been launched in India and globally. Google took the wraps off its latest smartphone series at the Made by Google event held in New York on August 20. As part of its latest flagship smartphone lineup, the tech giant has introduced four models — Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Along with the global markets, all of the handsets will also be making their way to India.

As always, the Pixel 10 is the most affordable among the bunch, while the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is again the most expensive Pixel on sale this year. Here is your complete guide to the new Pixel 10 series.

Google Pixel 10 Series Price in India

The price of the Google Pixel 10 in India is set at Rs. 79,999. The handset is sold in Indigo, Frost, Lemongrass, and Obsidian shades.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL are priced at Rs. 1,09,999 and Rs. 1,24,999, respectively. They are offered in Jade, Moonstone, and Obsidian colourways, with the Pro model also having an additional Porcelain variant.

All of the handsets are available in a single 256GB storage variant in India. They are available for pre-order beginning today via Google e-Store and authorised retail partners. Deliveries of the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL will commence on August 28, as per the company.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold has been launched with 256GB of storage, in a Moonstone colour option. It is priced at Rs. 1,72,999. However, the company remains tight-lipped with regards to its availability in the Indian market.

Model Name
Price in India
Colour Options
More Information
Google Pixel 10
Rs. 79,999
Indigo, Frost, Lemongrass, Obsidian
Google Pixel 10 Pro
Rs. 1,09,999
Jade, Moonstone, Obsidian, Porcelain
Google Pixel 10 Pro XL
Rs. 1,24,999
Jade, Moonstone, Obsidian
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold
Rs. 1,72,999
Moonstone
 

Apart from smartphones, Google has also launched the Pixel Watch 4, priced at Rs. 39,900 for the 41mm (Wi-Fi) variant and Rs. 43,900 for the 45mm size. Meanwhile, the new Pixel Buds 2a are priced at Rs. 12,999.

Google Pixel 10 Series Offers

As per Google, customers can avail of an instant cashback of Rs. 7,000 on the purchase of Pixel 10 via select bank cards. There is also an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 5,000 on the handset. Meanwhile, Pixel 10 Pro or Pixel 10 Pro XL purchases can be clubbed with a Rs. 10,000 instant cashback offer.

Further, customers can avail of no-cost EMI offers if they do not wish to pay the full price of the Pixel device upfront. However, please note that the aforementioned offers are only valid for purchases made through the Google Store.

Google says Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL owners will also receive a 12-month complimentary subscription to Google's AI Pro plan, worth Rs. 19,500.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.40-inch
Cover Resolution 1080x2364 pixels
Processor Tensor G5
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 10.5-megapixel + 10.8-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5015mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2152x2076 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Pixel 10, Google Pixel 10 Price in India, Google Pixel 10 Pro, Google Pixel 10 Pro Price in India, Google Pixel 10 Pro XL, Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Price in India, Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Price in India, Google, Made by Google
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More

Related Stories

Google Pixel 10 Price in India: Your Complete Guide to the New Pixel 10 Series
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T4 Pro 5G India Launch Date, Design, Key Features Revealed
  2. HP Omen 16 With Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU Debuts in India
  3. Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL Debut in India: See Prices
  4. Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Launched With Tensor G5 Chipset, These Features
  5. Google Pixel Watch 4 With Up to 40 Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  6. Google Pixel 10 Series Launch Event Today: How to Watch Livestream
  7. Google Pixel Buds 2a Launched in India, Pixel Buds Pro 2 Get New Colour
  8. Lava Play Ultra 5G With Dimensity 7300 Chip Launched in India: See Price
  9. Realme P4 Pro 5G First Impressions
  10. HMD Launches Fuse Smartphone With HarmBlock+ Parental Control Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Launched With Tensor G5 Chip, 8-Inch Super Actua Flex Display: Price, Specifications
  2. Google Pixel Watch 4 Launched in India With Actua 360 Always-On Display, Up to 40 Hour Battery Life: Price, Specifications
  3. Google Pixel Buds 2a Launched in India Alongside New Pixel Buds Pro 2 Colourway
  4. Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL Launched in India With Tensor G5 SoC, Gemini-Powered Camera Coach Feature
  5. Lava Play Ultra 5G With 5,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Chipset Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Black Myth: Zhong Kui, Lords of the Fallen 2, More: All Major Announcements From Gamescom Opening Night Live
  7. Reliance Jio Reportedly Discontinues Rs. 799 Recharge Plan in India With 1.5GB Daily Data Usage, 84 Days Validity
  8. Bitcoin Nears $113,500 as ETFs See Outflows, Ether Holds $4,100
  9. Perplexity Introduces Indian Stock Price Alerts Feature as Platform Crosses 300 Million Weekly Queries
  10. OnePlus May Soon Begin OxygenOS 16 Beta Programme for the OnePlus Nord 4
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »