Technology News
loading

Pixel 7, 7 Pro Leaks: Everything We Know Ahead of the India Return of Google’s Flagships

Google is all set to launch a new flagship smartphone in India after nearly four years.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 30 September 2022 19:22 IST
Pixel 7, 7 Pro Leaks: Everything We Know Ahead of the India Return of Google’s Flagships

Photo Credit: Google

Google first revealed the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro at Google I/O in May

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro — the company's upcoming flagship smartphones — will launch in global markets on October 6. The new models arrive a year after the Pixel 6 series made its debut, but they will be the first flagship phones from Google to launch in India in nearly four years. The last Pixel-branded high-end smartphones that were sold in India were the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. The upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be powered by a second-generation Google Tensor chip, known as Tensor G2.

On this week's episode of the Gadgets 360 podcast Orbital host Akhil Arora talks to Senior Reviewer Sheldon Pinto and Deputy News Editor Siddharth Suvarna. With the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones right around the corner, they discuss a wide range of topics, from older Pixel phones, the Pixel experience, camera performance, leaked specifications, and how much these phones might cost.

Unlike last year, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are confirmed to launch in India this time around. As Sheldon points out, these are the first flagship-grade Pixel phones to debut in India since the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL. However, unlike the US, there's no official announcement from the company regarding availability in the country. The smartphones will be launched globally on October 6 at Google's event.

The biggest concern for users, Sheldon says, is hardware reliability. This is a common issue with most Pixel owners, including Siddharth, who says that he likes the company's phones for the camera and the software. Both of them said that there are random problems users might encounter, including random restarts and shutdowns — a lot of these are posted to the Google Pixel subreddit.

This year, all eyes will be on Google's Tensor G2 processor. The second-generation chipset is expected to feature performance improvements over the original version, which Sheldon says did not match up to more expensive midrange phones.

Google Pixel 7 Promo Video Reveals Design, Three Colour Options Teased

There's no word from Google on the camera specifications of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro cameras, and while leaks have suggested the cameras could sport the same specifications as the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, the company could bring software improvements, as Akhil points out. Sheldon says that he hopes Google will announce new features, similar to the Magic Eraser feature that was added with the Pixel 6 series.

Google surprised enthusiasts when it showed off the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro at the Google I/O event in May. There's a new design for the rear camera module with polished metal inserts that are fused with the sides of the phone, Sheldon says. It is still likely to gather dust like its predecessor, while the Pixel 7 Pro, which will feature a smoother finish will be a fingerprint magnet, he adds.

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Could Feature Biometric Face Unlock: Report

There's no telling what Google will do this year when it comes to pricing for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in India. While leaked pricing for the phones in the US suggests it will launch at the same price as last year's models, these handsets could be a lot more expensive in India, as Sheldon points out. You might want to hold out for the prices to fall at a later date, if you're interested in picking up the company's first flagship phones in India in nearly four years.

You can listen to all of that in detail and more in our episode by hitting the play button on the Spotify player embedded above.

In case you are new to our site, you can find the Gadgets 360 podcast Orbital on your favourite platform — be it Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Gaana, JioSaavn, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Don't forget to follow the Gadgets 360 podcast wherever you're listening. Please also rate us and leave a review.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Pixel 7, Google Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7, Team Pixel, Made By Google, Google Event, Launch Event, Google Hardware, Android, Google, Orbital, Gadgets 360 Podcast, Podcast
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Xiaomi 12T, Xiaomi 12T Pro European Price, Renders Leaked; Three Colour Options Tipped
CryptoPunks NFT Sold For $4.5 Million, Makes For Largest Sale Amid Dipped Buys

Related Stories

Pixel 7, 7 Pro Leaks: Everything We Know Ahead of the India Return of Google’s Flagships
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Removed These 16 Apps for Causing Battery Drain, Using Extra Data
  2. Best iPhone Apps to Shoot RAW Photos
  3. Nothing Ear Stick Launched in India, to Go on Sale From November 4: Details
  4. Soundcore Infini Pro Soundbar With Dolby Atmos Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei's Revenue Falls Down 2.2 Percent This Year Amid US Sanctions
  2. HBO Max’s Green Lantern Series Being Redeveloped, Original Writer Seth Grahame-Smith Steps Down: Report
  3. Realme 10, Realme 10 Pro+ Key Specifications Tipped, Live Image Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. TRAI' Concerns Over Draft Telecom Bill Provisions Said to Be Duly Addressed
  5. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  6. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  7. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  8. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  9. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  10. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.