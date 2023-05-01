Google Pixel 7a is expected to launch soon in the market. It has been spotted on several certification sites over the past few weeks and have also made headlines for other leaks. Some reports have suggested key specifications of the purported device, and others have suggested features like design renders and colour options. A few reports have also suggested the price range of the upcoming handset. A new leak now shows live unboxing images of the Pixel 7a, hinting two new colour options.

A tweet thread by tipster account SnoopyTech (@_snoopytech_) shows the unboxing of the Pixel 7a handset in a series of photographs. In the images, the phone is seen in Arctic Blue and Charcoal Black colour options. The blue variant is reminiscent of the Barely Blue colour option that the Pixel 4a offered.

The design also shows a slightly raised rectangular camera module spanning the rear panel of the phone horizontally towards the upper edge. The raised platform is also seen housing the rear LED flash unit of the smartphone. The G from Google's logo is seen in a centre-aligned position on the back of the handset, keeping the brand name design at a bare minimum.

According to a recent report, the Pixel 7a is also expected to launch in an orange shade that closely resembles the Kinda Coral colour option that the Pixel 6 smartphone launched in. The leak today, however, did not show this shade.

Expected to succeed the Pixel 6a, the Pixel 7a is likely to be powered by the in-house Tensor G2 SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. The phone is also tipped to sport a 6.1-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz.

The dual rear camera unit of the upcoming Google Pixel handset is likely to feature a 64-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, alongside a 10.8-megapixel front camera sensor.

The phone has also been reported to pack a 4,400mAh battery unit with 20W wired charging support that is claimed to offer up to 72 hours of backup. It is also expected to support wireless charging. The Pixel 7a smartphone could launch at the Google I/O event on May 10 and be priced between $450 and $500 (roughly Rs. 32,000 to Rs. 40,000).

