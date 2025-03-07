Technology News
Google Says Android 16 QPR1 Will Introduce Lock Screen Widgets on Smartphones

Google says lock screen widgets will be available in the AOSP for mobiles and tablets following the release of Android 16 QPR1.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 March 2025 10:32 IST
Google Says Android 16 QPR1 Will Introduce Lock Screen Widgets on Smartphones

Photo Credit: Google

Users will be able to set widgets for Clock, Weather, Stocks, Timers, and more

Highlights
  • Android 16 QPR1 is said to arrive in late Summer 2025 via AOSP
  • Google says it will bring lock screen widgets to smartphones
  • Developers can test widgets on Pixel Tablet before wider rollout
With the release of Android 15 QPR2 in December, Google brought back widgets to the lock screen on tablets, starting with the Pixel Tablet. Ever since, users have been left wondering if the feature would also make its way to smartphones, and it looks like that may happen soon. As part of its Spotlight Week which brings an enhanced focus on widgets, the Mountain View-based technology company has announced that widgets on smartphones will finally arrive with the Android 16 QPR1 update.

Lock Screen Widgets in Android 16 QPR1

In a new FAQ page for “Widgets on lock screen”, the company highlighted that lock screen widgets enable users to create a personalised experience on their devices. They can access widgets for checking the time, setting alarms, viewing vital information, reading stock updates, and even managing smart home devices like lights and thermostats.

Google says lock screen widgets will be available in the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) for mobiles and tablets following the release of Android 16 QPR1. The update itself is scheduled to be pushed to AOSP in late Summer 2025. However, its initial release will not support customisation of the lock screen widget's user interface by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Thus, it will have the same developer experience irrespective of the device. However, they can pre-set and automatically display default widgets on their respective devices.

Meanwhile, the mechanism for triggering widgets is indeed customisable. As per Google, OEMs can select if they wish to have charging or docking status as triggers for widgets. Further, third-party OEMs can also implement their own posture detection.

The widgets are expected to be sized to approximately 4 x 3 cells on the launcher although their exact dimensions are said to vary by device. To provide users with the best possible experience, Google advises developers to include support for dynamic colour and resizing in the widgets. They must follow the same quality guidelines as home screen widgets for quality, sizing, and configuration.

Developers will initially be able to test their widgets on Pixel Tablet devices which received the support following the Android 15 QPR2 update in December 2024.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2025 hub.

Further reading: Android 16, Android 16 QPR1, Android 16 features, lock screen widgets, Google
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Apple Reportedly Developing Refreshed C1 Modem With mmWave Support for iPhone

