Apple's iPhone 17 series was launched at its ‘Awe Dropping' event on Tuesday. Like the company's 2024 lineup, there are four new models, with one notable change. Apple has replaced its ‘Plus' variant with a new iPhone Air model, which arrives as the thinnest iPhone to date. On the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, the Cupertino-based tech giant switched back from titanium to aluminium, just two years after introducing it on the iPhone 15 Pro models. The more expensive models are also equipped with a redesigned rear camera module.

Here's a look at every shade of the iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

iPhone 17

The design of the base iPhone model, known as the iPhone 17, remains the same as last year. There's a dual camera setup at the back, with vertically aligned lenses for the dual camera system. The iPhone 17 is available in five new colour options — Black, Lavender, Mist Blue, Sage, and White. Like previous years, these appear to be pastel shades that are not too flashy.

Left to Right: Lavender, Mist Blue, Black, White, and Sage colourways of the iPhone 17

Photo Credit: Apple

All colourways of the iPhone 17 are priced at Rs. 82,900 in India, and can be pre-ordered beginning September 12. You can read more about the iPhone 17 here.

iPhone Air

The iPhone Air is Apple's thinnest iPhone model to date, and it is only 5.6mm. The handset has a Grade 5 titanium frame and features a glossy mirror-like finish. There is a new plateau on the back, which houses the camera, speaker, and the new A19 Pro chip. The iPhone Air is introduced in four colourways — Sky Blue, Light Gold, Cloud White, and Space Black.

Left to Right: Sky Blue, Light Gold, Cloud White, and Space Black colourways of iPhone Air

Photo Credit: Apple

In India, the price of the iPhone Air is set at Rs. 1,19,900 for the base variant with 256GB of storage. Here's all you need to know about the new iPhone Air.

iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max

With the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, Apple has transitioned back to an aluminium frame, after two years of titanium on the Pro models. The newest iPhone 17 Pro models have a unibody design with a “full-width camera plateau” on the back. It is the biggest design change that we've seen on the Pro iPhone models since the introduction of the iPhone 12 series in 2020.

Both iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are available in three shades— Deep Blue, Cosmic Orange, and Silver. The Cosmic Orange is the first ostentatious finish that we have seen on a Pro iPhone ever.

Left to Right: Deep Blue, Cosmic Orange and Silver colourways of the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max

Photo Credit: Apple

The price of iPhone 17 Pro in India is set at Rs. 1,34,900. Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is priced at Rs. 1,49,900. Read on to know more about the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.