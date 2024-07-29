Nothing Phone 2a Plus is set to launch in India on July 31. It has been teased to come with improvements over the Nothing Phone 2a, which was introduced in the country in March this year. The company has previously confirmed the chipset and RAM details of the upcoming smartphone. Now, the UK-based OEM has revealed the camera information of the anticipated handset. The social media post has also shared a design teaser for the rear camera unit.

Nothing Phone 2a Plus Camera Details

The Nothing Phone 2a Plus will be equipped with a dual rear camera unit which will include two 50-megapixel sensors, similar to the base Phone 2a model. However, the front camera will see an upgrade over the vanilla model. While the Phone 2a version carries a 32-megapixel selfie shooter, the upcoming Phone 2a Plus will get a 50-megapixel sensor at the front as well.

Triple the fun.



An upgraded 50 MP front camera joins two exceptional 50 MP rear sensors for Phone (2a) Plus. pic.twitter.com/oqDqF6h02G — Nothing (@nothing) July 29, 2024

In the X post confirming these camera details, the company has also teased the rear camera unit design of the Nothing Phone 2a Plus. Alongside the placement of the sensors and a Glyph Interface LED unit, it resembles the rear camera module of the base Phone 2a.

Nothing Phone 2a Plus Features (Expected)

The Nothing Phone 2a Plus is confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7350 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM. Recently, a leak suggested that the phone will be available in RAM and storage configurations of 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB and in Black and Grey colour options. It may also sport a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen and an in-display fingerprint sensor similar to the vanilla Phone 2a.

The recent leak also claimed that the Nothing Phone 2a Plus could support 50W wired fast charging, which is slightly faster than the 45W fast charging support that the Phone 2a currently offers. Like the existing Phone 2a model, the Plus variant may also pack a 5,000mAh battery.