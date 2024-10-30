OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R are getting the OxygenOS 15 open beta update in India. The two phones are the first in the entire OnePlus lineup to get the Android 15-based operating system (OS) update. The new OS update will introduce a redesigned user interface, artificial intelligence (AI) features, and faster processing. It also integrates Android's new security features such as Google Play Protect's live threat detection and theft protection. Apart from that, the update will also add Gemini AI assistant as the default virtual assistant to compatible handsets.

In separate community posts, the Chinese brand announced that the open beta update was coming only to India at the current stage. The company said it will allow users to experience the new OS. However, it is also advised that since it is an open beta version, some features may not be available right away. Additionally, the version might not be stable as it is a beta build. Those who install it should accept the potential risks, the company added.

The OxygenOS 15 update offers faster performance, enhanced design, and AI capabilities. The OS update adds comprehensive “interruption animations” that enable faster transition between apps. This is aimed at eliminating lag times even during heavy usage. The update is also adding new AI-powered camera features. One such feature is AI Detail Boost which transforms low-resolution or cropped images into 4K resolution photos.

Another such feature is AI Unblur. It improves blurry images natively and makes the photos sharper. Additionally, AI Reflection Eraser allows users to remove reflections from images which are shot through glass.

While these features are powered by the company's in-house AI models, OnePlus is also adding several Gemini-powered features. One of these is Circle to Search, which will now be available to compatible smartphones with the OxygenOS 15 update. Gemini will also power a new Pass Scan feature which is integrated within the camera app. It can be used to quickly scan boarding passes.